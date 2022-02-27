4 ideal Allen Robinson landing spots

Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson is slated to be among the top NFL free agents in March. There’s also a darn good chance that Robinson departs the Chicago Bears after four drama-filled seasons.

After two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, the 28-year-old Robinson struggled connecting with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in 2021. He’s long wanted out of the Windy City.

Below, we look at four ideal destinations for Allen Robinson as one of the top NFL free agents of 2022.

Related: Top 2022 NFL free agents

Miami Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa another weapon

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick DeVante Parker just has not lived up to expectations in his seven seasons with the Dolphins. At this point, there’s very little reason to believe that the injury-plagued former Louisville star will ever be anything more than he is right now.

DeVante Parker stats (2021): 40 receptions, 515 yads, 2 TD, 54.8% catch rate

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is going to do anything possible to provide Tua Tagovailoa with more weapons moving forward. Allen Robinson would be a great fit next to stud youngster Jaylen Waddle after the 2021 first-round pick tallied north of 100 receptions as a rookie. With north of $61 million to spend against the 2022 NFL salary cap, Miami can also afford to give Robinson top dollar.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Allen Robinson heads to the Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Henry Ruggs off-field tragedy last season will have wide-ranging on-field ramifications for the Raiders moving forward. They selected Ruggs with the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to be their No. 1 receiver moving forward. Instead, Vegas released him after a mere 20 games.

Enter into the equation Mr. Robinson. He’d immediately take over as Derek Carr’s No. 1 target in the passing game. It’s also not a secret that the Raiders’ new front office regime is going to target receivers in free agency. New assistant general manager Champ Kelly heads to Vegas after spending seven seasons in Chicago. Perhaps, he will bring Robinson with him to Sin City.

Related: NFL salary cap situations for all 32 teams

Philadelphia Eagles sign Allen Robinson

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of youngster DeVonta Smith, there’s not a lot to write home about at wide receiver in Philadelphia. Fellow former first-round pick Jalen Reagor has bombed out big time after joining the Eagles in 2020. Quez Watkins was Philadelphia’s second-leading pass-catcher at wide receiver with 43 receptions a season ago. Robinson would change the dynamics big time for young quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co.

Allen Robinson stats (2018-20): 255 receptions, 3,151 yads, 17 TD, 64% catch rate

Philadelphia is currently $20.86 million under the cap. It can create more room by restructuring multiple contracts. In short, general manager Howie Roseman and Co. will have more than enough room to add Robinson at what will likely be $15-plus million annually. Look for the Eagles to make this a priority.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL trade rumors

Cleveland Browns find shiny new toy

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of the Browns’ quarterback situation, the expectation is that they are going to target multiple wide receivers either via free agency or the trade block. That’s especially true with Jarvis Landry’s future in Cleveland firmly up in the air.

If you take Landry out of the equation, Cleveland’s top two receivers from a season ago combined for 58 catches. That’s just not going to cut it. If the Browns retain Baker Mayfield and expect him to rebound from a down 2021 season, they’ll need to find him more weapons. It’s that simple.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors