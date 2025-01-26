Pittsburgh Steelers, two other NFL teams could compete for Super Bowl quarterback this offseason

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Every offseason in the NFL, several teams need to consider upgrading their quarterback room. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in that group, especially with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering free agency.

The good news is, there are a few potential QB upgrades available, including potentially Kirk Cousins, plus another recognizable with a Super Bowl ring.

Joe Flacco could intrigue 49ers, Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers

While this year’s NFL free agency crop for quarterbacks isn’t the strongest, there are plenty of capable arms available, including Joe Flacco.

While the former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl quarterback’s best days are behind him, even as a 40-year-old, Flacco can still sling the pigskin. He may not be a franchise elevator, but he can still make all the throws.

Flacco has performed well in spot duty in each of the past two seasons, tallying 25 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions while having a respectable 6-5 record with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Browns have “privately told people they made a mistake” in letting Flacco go last offseason. They could be in the mix to sign Flacco again.

However, there are also three other teams that Pauline’s sources indicate could be in play for the aging gunslinger.

“I’m told to keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots as suitors for Flacco in the offseason, as all would look for a veteran backup.” Pauline on Joe Flacco’s market

As Pauline noted, Flacco would be considered a backup in all three scenarios. That’s about as best as he can ask for as a player heading into his 18th NFL season.

