23XI withdraws appeal of NASCAR race manipulation penalty

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

23XI Racing has withdrawn its appeal of the race manipulation penalty handed out by NASCAR on Tuesday.

This penalty seemingly was the result of radio transmission and subsequent behind-the-wheel decisions where Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team attempted to intentionally lose spots to help fellow Toyota stablemate Christopher Bell get the position and point he needed to advance to the Championship Four.

“After internal deliberations, 23XI has decided not to appeal NASCAR’s decision to penalize the No. 23 team,” the team said on Wednesday. “We disagree with the penalty ruling and strongly believe we did not break any rules at Martinsville. It is our conclusion that it is in our best interests, and those of our team members, partners and fans to fully devote our personnel and resources this week toward the championship and not an appeal.”

As a result, the $100,000 fine and 40-point deduction to Wallace will stand, and crew chief Bootie Barker and spotter Freddie Kraft will be suspended for the season finale on Sunday at Richmond.

23XI, which is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin will also receive a $100,000 fine and have 50 points deducted from the No. 23 car in the owner’s championship.

Barker was set to call his final race as a crew chief this weekend before moving into a shop leadership role but that was now came last week instead.

Richard Childress Racing (Austin Dillon) and Trackhouse Racing (Ross Chastain) were also issued similar penalties over blocking for fellow Chevrolet driver, William Byron, who was could not afford to lose a spot or else he would miss the championship race spot to Christopher Bell.

These teams have not withdrawn their appeal and it will be heard on Thursday. The results of the appeal board will be considered final and is not subject to an appeal.