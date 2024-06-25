2024 NHL Mock Draft 3.0: First-round picks for all 32 teams

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a week after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, the focus switches to next season when the 2024 NHL Draft is held Friday and Saturday at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The San Jose Sharks won the NHL Draft Lottery and are expected to select Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the draft. After that, it gets intriguing, and that’s before there are any trades or shocking selections.

Here’s our final 2024 NHL Mock Draft.

Final 2024 NHL Mock Draft

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our projected top 32 players to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft:

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, Center, Boston University (NCAA)

Macklin Celebrini is the consensus No. 1 overall pick. He became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award during his freshman season at Boston University, where Sharks general manager Mike Grier coincidentally played collegiately before turning pro. Grier has already raved about Celebrini’s work ethic and all bust said he’ll be the top pick. Celebrini was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and Hockey East Rookie of the Year, and was Hockey East scoring champion, with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 38 games. He has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews for being a complete two-way player with offensive talent and a strong defensive work ethic. The Sharks get a player who is strong, skilled, and shows speed. Celebrini should form a solid tandem down the middle with Will Smith for years to come in San Jose.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, Defenseman, Michigan State (NCAA)

After selecting Conor Bedard in 2023 to be their franchise-altering center, the Blackhawks can focus on finding a game-changer and future pillar on defense. Artyom Levshunov could fill a need on the blue line as a big, physically gifted defender who is considered a top prospect in this year’s draft due to his passing and puck handling. As long as he is taken with one of the first eight picks, Levshunov will become the highest-drafted player from Belarus. Turning 19 in October, the right-shot defenseman is older than some of the top prospects in the 2024 class, which could help him get to the NHL quicker, though he is expected to return to the Spartans for his sophomore season. After Celebrini, Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft. His game has everything scouts want in a high-end defender from size, mobility and puck-moving skills. Levshunov projects as a top-pairing defender whose skill set helped him to 35 points in 38 games as a college freshman.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Anton Silayev, Defenseman, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anton Silayev is an intriguing player in this draft due to his imposing size (6-foot-7). His physical style is present, and he is developing an offensive side to his game. The left shot is good stabilizing presence on defense. with the size, mobility, and reach to shut down opponents. Silayev is signed through the 2025-26 season in Russia, which gives him time to develop his offensive game since he finished this season with only three goals and eight assists in 63 games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL. Anaheim has been building up their prospect pool in recent years. The addition of Cutter Gauthier gives them a one-two punch down the middle with Leo Carlsson to be flanked with talented wingers like Mason McTavish, who can also play center or on the wing. Levshunov fills a need on the blue line as a big, physically gifted defender who is considered a top prospect in this year’s draft due to his passing and puck handling. Silayev projects as a top-four defender, which might help to alleviate some of the pressure on youngsters Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Cayden Lindstrom, Center, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Columbus has a bit of a need down the middle despite having Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger. Cayden Lindstrom projects as a special player and power center who could be taken early in the draft. He engages defensively, wins puck battles, transports the puck well, and displays his shot. Lindstrom is a big center who uses his strength and 6-foot-3 frame to bully opponents at the junior level. An excellent skater who can get around or through defenders regularly. He scored 27 goals and had 19 assists for 46 points in 32 games with the Tigers this season. After the Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with the No. 3overall pick in 2023, adding Lindstrom would create a dominant 1-2 punch at the center position in the near future.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Berkley Catton, Center, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Montreal has a solid group of defensemen coming up in their organization with Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Logan Mailoux. The Canadiens need to build their forward depth, especially down the middle. Berkley Catton is considered to be one of the best players in the Western Hockey League (WHL). His skating, passing, and puck-handling skills make him a well-rounded player who appears to be a lock to be taken in the top-10 of the draft. Though not big (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) Catton possesses the edgework and all-around game to be a top-six center. Catton scored 54 goals and had 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games this season, which was fourth in WHL scoring. He won 53.4 percent of his face-offs, and led the WHL with seven shorthanded goals. He was considered to be the best player at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

6. Utah: Zeev Buium, Defenseman, Denver University (NCAA)

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The younger Buium brother has been impressive all year with the Pioneers, helping them capture the NCAA national championship. Zeev Buium scored 50 points in 42 games and was outstanding in the Frozen Four. Buium helped the United States win the gold medal in both the U18 World Championships in 2023 and 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, when he had a tournament-best plus-11 rating. A complete defender with a two-way game capable of playing big minutes on an NHL team’s top four, he has a relaxed approach to go with his outstanding skill set and fantastic skating ability. Buium excels as a passer and puck handler, and is a defensively responsible player who has shown he is worth a high pick.

7. Ottawa Senators: Zane Parekh, Defenseman, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

High-scoring right-shot defenseman Zane Parekh from the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has a boatload of offensive talent. He opens up opportunities with his hockey sense and standout shot. A strong skater who is capable of changing direction almost instantaneously, Parekh has high-end puck handling skills and is elusive under pressure. Parekh is a goal scorer, who set a Saginaw record for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 games this season. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most ever by a 16-year-old defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League. His style of play is comparable to 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

8. Seattle Kraken: Ivan Demidov, Right Wing, SKA-1946 (MHL)

Ivan Demidov is a skilled winger who regularly draws pressure to create passing lanes via his puck skills and competitiveness. Demidov is one of the most naturally skilled players in the 2024 draft class and has the talent to be drafted higher, but may slip due to the “Russian factor” and concerns about when he would come to North America. Demidov is signed with SKA St. Petersburg through the 2024-25 season, when he should get a greater opportunity to test his skills in the KHL against professionals. In 30 games in the MHL this past season, he recorded 23 goals and 37 assists for 60 points before adding another 11 goals and 17 assists in 15 playoff games. A lower-body injury saw his incredible MHL playoff run, when he was averaging two points per game, come to an end.

9. Calgary Flames: Tij Iginla, Right Wing, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jerome Iginla, Tij became a top prospect in the WHL thanks to his shot, which will scare NHL goaltenders for years to come. If Iginla is still available by the time Calgary is on the board, it’s hard to see him being passed over by the Flames. If the organization does indeed select Iginla, it wouldn’t be due to nepotism. Iginla led Kelowna with 47 goals and was second in scoring with 84 points. Iginla saw his stock rise with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games when he helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2024 U18 World Championship. His puck skills can beat defenders one-on-one and Iginla is a player who will outwork everyone around him, and does a lot of the little things which make pros successful. He can defend and has built a reputation of being difficult to play against.

10. New Jersey Devils: Konsta Helenius, Center/Right Wing, Jukurit (Liiga)

Konsta Helenius was a standout player on Finland’s U-20 team and has shown he can make an impact playing with and against older competition, finishing with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assist) in 51 games in the top professional league in Finland. His 36 points were the fourth most in a Liiga season by an under-18 player. A strong two-way forward who could play center — winning 50.2 percent of his face-offs. Helenius has good playmaking skills which project well on the power play. His skating creates space in the offensive zone. Helenius profiles as a mixture of Jack Hughes’ offensive ability with Nico Hischier’s competitiveness.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Adam Jiricek, Defenseman, HC Skoda Plzen (Czech Extraliga)

Adam Jiricek will be an interesting prospect to watch at the draft, as he was looking to be a top-10 pick until sustaining a season-ending injury at the 2024 WJC. He is a big body skater who moves the puck efficiently. The raw potential is there and Jiricek has played professional hockey at a young age due to his ability to handle pressure. THe right-shot defenseman is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek. If drafted, the Sabres won’t rush Jiricek onto their roster, but he could bolster the right side of their blue line with potential partners on the left in Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, or Bowen Byram.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Carter Yakemchuk, Defenseman, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Carter Yakemchuk is a big defender who scored 30 goals in the WHL this past season, becoming the first draft eligible defenseman to do so in 22 years. He is a top player who impresses with his competitiveness and shot power. While his defensive game may be lacking at times, Yakemchuk has massive upside. Philadelphia doesn’t have many high-end options on the blue line, so taking a defenseman should be the play with this pick.

13. Minnesota Wild: Sam Dickinson, Defenseman, London Knights (OHL)

Sam Dickinson projects as a dependable, two-way player who moves incredibly well. He is a standout defenseman with a strong slap shot and high motor. Some believe Dickinson can be the best defenseman in this draft class. He hits hard and has the size (6-foot-3, 203) and mobility which scouts and teams look for in a prospect. With the amount of talent in this year’s draft among defenseman, he would likely be taken higher in other seasons. He scored 18 goals and had 52 assists for 70 points in 68 games with London in the Ontario Hockey League this season. After Calen Addison didn’t work out for the Wild, Bill Guerin could look to try again with Dickinson.

14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh Penguins): Cole Hutson, Defenseman, USNTDP (USHL)

After drafting centers Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini in 2023 and 2024, general manager Mike Greir can focus on defense with this pick. Like his older brother Lane, Cole Hutson has a tremendous hockey IQ and can elude attackers. Over the past 18 months, the younger Hutson has seen his shot improve in terms of overall power and accuracy. Cole was named the top defenseman at the U18 World Championships after leading all defensemen with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in seven games. He is the NTDP’s all-time leading scorer among defensemen.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Cole Eiserman. Left Wing, USNTDP (USHL)

Cole Eiserman is a strong skater and high-end scorer. Though his stock has fallen a bit this year, Eiserman is considered to be one of the better pure scorers in this draft class. His skill in getting off shots from unlikely angles makes him a true sniper. He scored 25 goals in 24 games during USHL play this season. He broke Cole Caufield’s scoring record for the USNTDP with 127 goals. Eiserman is committed to Boston University, where many scouts believe he can round out the completeness of his game.

16. St. Louis Blues: Liam Greentree, Right Wing, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Liam Greentree is a big winger with below-average skating speed, though he does most things well, such as fighting hard to win puck battles, making smart passes, and handling defensive responsibilities. His skill with the puck is noteworthy, though his greatest strength is his NHL quality shot. Greentree deals with defenders leaning on him as well as any player in the draft class. He has size, excellent vision, and good hands. Though he had a disappointing U18 World Championship, there is significant potential to his game. With the Windsor Spitfires this past season, Greentree scored 36 goals and had 54 assists for 90 points in 64 games. He needs to improve his skating and acceleration, the biggest deficiencies in his game.

17. Washington Capitals: Igor Chernyshov, Left Wing, Dynamo Moskva (KHL)

A power forward who got better as the season went on, Igor Chernyshov was one of the best in his age group in the KHL. According to Rachel Doerrie of ESPN, “Chernyshov is a straightforward player who attacks defenders off the rush and has the skill and shot to be a serious problem. He needs to round out his game to become a more consistent threat, but if he can add some manipulation and deception with the puck, there is top-six upside.” Chernyshov is under contract with Dynamo through next season.

18. Chicago Blackhawks (via New York Islanders): Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Forward, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

A Norwegian forward who appeared for Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft. He outworked his opponents on a nightly basis in Sweden’s second-tier professional league, winning many puck battles with his high motor. A versatile winger who plays a pro-style game and is on the right side of the puck for most of his ice time. Brandsegg-Nygard was a force for Norway at the World Juniors, and showed he can play up and down the lineup. His 200-foot game can ease the defensive burden down the line for an offensive-minded center such as Connor Bedard.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Trevor Connelly, Left Wing, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Trevor Connelly had a terrific season, leading the Storm with 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 52 games to finish second among USHL skaters. The 6-foot-1, 161-pound winger is ranked sixth among North American skaters. Off-ice issues hang over him though, and his ejection in the gold medal game of the U18 World Championship ultimately sank the United States. Connelly is committed to Providence College.

20. New York Islanders (via Tampa Bay Lightning), Michael Hage, Center, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Michael Hage rose to No. 10 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of this year’s top North American skaters. He led the Steel with 33 goals and 75 points in 54 games, finishing fourth among all USHL scorers. Hage has natural skill and excellent skating to go along with elite vision in the offensive zone. Were the Islanders to select Hage, he would instantly become their top prospect in an otherwise low-end pipeline. Hage is committed to the University of Michigan, where he will look to build upon an already dangerous shot, and detail-oriented work ethic.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Sacha Boisvert, Center, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Sacha Boisvert had 36 goals and 68 points in 61 USHL games this past season. The University of North Dakota commit does many things well, showcasing his athleticism while logging a lot of minutes. Boisvert reads plays well and has an accurate shot release. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic said about Bosivert: “Add in some competitiveness and a two-way commitment and there’s a lot to like. He’s got to put some more weight on and improve in the face-off circle but there’s a projectable game there with the right development/refinement and I’m confident the staff at North Dakota will do a good job with him.”

22. Nashville Predators: Terik Parascak, Right Wing, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

A scoring winger who finished No. 15 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound winger tore up his first full season in the WHL with 43 goals and 62 assists for 105 points to finish eighth in league scoring. He is slippery and hard to defend with a finishing skill comparable to Zach Hyman.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Aron Kiviharju, Defenseman, HIFK (Liiga)

At only 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Kiviharju is a small but talented puck-moving defenseman. The 18-year old is ranked eighth among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting despite missing most of the season due to injury. His speed, passing, and ability to generate offense from the point have been praised. The time playing against professionals in Finland should help to further develop his skills as he prepares for an NHL career.

24. Colorado Avalanche: Beckett Sennecke, Right Wing, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Beckett Sennecke was ranked No. 13 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot-2, 181-pounder was fifth among General’s skaters with 27 goals and third in scoring with 68 points. Sennecke was a standout in the OHL playoffs, scoring 10 goals, and adding 12 assists when the Generals won the Bobby Orr Trophy. He skates well for his size, and is an underrated passer who isn’t afraid of getting physical to win battles for the puck.

25. Ottawa Senators (via Boston Bruins): Jett Luchanko, Center, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Jett Luchanko can contribute on the power play or penalty kill, and is an explosive skater who was forced into a larger role this season. He had a team-high 74 points in 68 games after only 14 points in 46 games the season before. The right-hand shot can play center or wing and finished among the top five in six of 10 on-ice categories at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in January, placing first in reaction with puck and second in transition ability with puck. He may not have the ceiling of the players above him, but he can be a hard-working bottom-six center.

26. Montreal Canadiens (via Winnipeg Jets): Andrew Basha, Left Wing, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Andrew Basha is quick and decisive when the puck is on his stick. He is a playmaker who loves to draw pressure towards him before finding teammates in high-danger areas. Basha combines skating and stickhandling as well as almost any other player in the draft class. The native of Calgary speaks fluent French. He had 30 goals and 55 assists for 85 points in 63 games.

27. Carolina Hurricanes: Cole Beaudoin, Center, Barrie Colts (OHL)

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Beaudoin has the makeup of a player Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour will appreciate. He is a well-conditioned athlete with fantastic hockey sense and compete level. Beaudoin is a responsible 200-foot player who had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 67 regular-season games before adding two goals and three assists in six OHL playoff games. His U18 tournament, where he looked great as a bottom-six threat who could play in all situations, helped raise his stock to the point he should hear his name called in the later stages of the first round.

28. Calgary Flames (via Vancouver Canucks): Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Defenseman, Vaxjo Jr. (J20 SuperElit)

According to NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, Leo Sahlin-Wallenius has a playing style comparable to Red Wings defenseman prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was the No. 17 pick in the 2023 draft. Wallenius could turn out to be the best Swedish-born player in this draft class, as he possesses a high ceiling. He is a smooth skater with a high hockey IQ, vision, and puck movement skills. In Sweden’s junior league, the 18-year-old had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 43 games.

29. Dallas Stars: Julius Miettinen, Center, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Julius Miettinen, a 6-foot-3, 201-pound native from Finland, came to North America this season and had 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points in 66 games. He led WHL rookies in face-off winning percentage (58.5), and his favorite NHL team is the Dallas Stars who feature several Finnish players. Miettinen is considered to be a late riser in the rankings from No. 49 in the midterm rankings in January to No. 18 in the final release in April. Miettinen improved his skating and adjusted to the pace of play in the WHL and projects to be a Wayne Simmonds-type player with a mean streak who can utilize his size and strength to bang in loose pucks around the net.

30. New York Rangers: Charlie Elick, defenseman, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Cahrlie Elick is a 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman with good size who competes and battles consistently. He had 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 65 WHL games this season, and helped Canada win gold at the U18 World Championships with three assists in seven games.

31. Anaheim Ducks (via Edmonton Oilers): Teddy Stiga, Center, USNTDP (USHL)

Stiga might have been the most improved player from the NTDP last season, when he played a fourth-line role with the U17 team. This season, Stiga was effective in a top-six spot, and he scored 36 goals and had 43 assists in 61 games to finish third on the team with 79 points. At the U18 World Championships, he had six goals and five assists for 11 points and tied for the tournament lead with a plus-15 rating in seven games for the United States. Stiga is often compared to Vincent Trocheck with his good decision making and relentlessness on the puck. He is committed to play at Boston College next season.

32. Philadelphia Flyers (via Florida Panthers): EJ Emery, Defenseman, USNTDP (USHL)

A physical defenseman who looks to eliminate his opponents, EJ Emery has grown into a shutdown defenseman, playing that role well for the United States at the U18 World Championships. The 6-foot-3 right-shot blueliner is headed to the University of North Dakota.