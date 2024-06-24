2024 NBA Draft profile: Nikola Topic scouting report, best fits and more

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

He isn’t Nikola Jokic and he isn’t Nikola Jovic. But the latest Serbian basketball import projects as one of the best all-around guards in the draft class, and Nikola Topic is likely to make a name for himself in the United States in short order.

Not yet 19, Topic has not only held his own against grown men in the Adriatic League, but also was named MVP of the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the victorious Serbs.

Topic’s masterful passing and scoring productivity aided him as he left a team he was on loan with, KK Mega Basket, to return to Red Star Belgrade.

Topic suffered a non-contact left knee injury in Game 1 of the ABA League Finals in May — the same knee that he injured in January, causing him to miss four months — and it turned out to be a partial ACL tear, which will limit his availability in his rookie year.

His recent injuries aside, Topic is a lottery pick because his high floor is complemented with even higher upside.

Topic scores at the rim like few his age can. Has several moves he can utilize on his drives and finishes with either hand.

He has good length for a point guard. He figures to help an NBA team on Day 1, yet at his age, there is so much time for him to grow.

Topic won’t be seen as an outside shooting threat until his jump shot improves. Like many players his age, he needs to spend time in the weight room.

Related: 10 bold predictions for 2024 NBA Draft

Three best NBA Draft fits for Nikola Topic

San Antonio Spurs (8th overall): Topic might not be able to fix the Spurs’ point guard need in 2024-25, but the team might find his size and feel for the game too good to pass up. Utah Jazz (10th overall): It’s hard to tell whether the Jazz are going all-in on a rebuild or not; if there’s any team drafting in the top 10 who would be on board with taking a longer-term lottery ticket like Topic, it’s Utah. Charlotte Hornets (6th overall): Topic is the kind of guard who can share the backcourt with LaMelo Ball… or take over if the Hornets ever decide to part ways with the oft-injured point guard.

Nikola Topic Tale of the Tape

NBA Draft Combine measurements

Height: 6-5 3/4

Weight: 203.0

Wingspan: 6-5 1/2

Reach: 8-6

Adam Zielonka covers the NBA draft for Field Level Media