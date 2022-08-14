Odell Beckham Jr. and the Buffalo Bills would be a match made in heaven

There’s continued chatter that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could head to Western New York and sign with the Buffalo Bills here soon.

OBJ suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl this past February and likely won’t see the field again until November. It’s the only reason why this three-time Pro Bowl performer remains on the NFL free-agent market.

With interest ramping up on several fronts, contending teams are showing their hands. Multiple organizations would love to bring Beckham Jr. aboard as a late-season addition for the stretch run.

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane has not spoken to this, members of the team have. That includes one of OBJ’s best buds and former teammate, star edge rusher Von Miller.

“The door is open for him (Beckham Jr.) to come to the Bills. Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top.” Von Miller on Bills’ potential interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, legendary Buffalo Bills wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed seemed to suggest something could come to fruition on this end.

Odell Beckham Jr. as a fit for the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has a star in Stefon Diggs acting as quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite target. Youngster Gabriel Davis also improved a season ago, especially during the NFL Playoffs.

With that said, relegating Davis to No. 3 wide receiver duties while inserting OBJ in the lineup late in the season and having Jamison Crowder man the slot would make Buffalo’s offense nearly unstoppable.

Splitting time between the Browns and Rams a season ago, Beckham Jr. caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. It was a career-worst performance from the former New York Giants first-round pick.

OBJ did improve once the Browns waived him due to some issue with then-Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. That included Beckham Jr. catching 19 passes for 236 yards in the three playoff games leading up to Los Angeles’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Remember, the former LSU standout was among the most-productive wide receivers in the NFL during the first six seasons of his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2014-2019): 464 receptions, 6,511 yards, 48 TD, 62% catch rate

With Allen’s ability to take the top off the defense, OBJ’s big-play mentality could come into play late in the season. His ability to physically dominate smaller defensive backs would also work well opposite Diggs.

Buffalo won’t be alone in its pursuit of Beckham Jr. The Rams are still interested in re-signing him. We also recently floated the Dallas Cowboys as a potential destination given their injury issues at wide receiver.

But don’t discount just how good of a fit this would be for both Odell Beckham Jr. and the Bills. Imagine him coming back for the stretch run of Buffalo’s regular-season slate, including games against the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots (twice) and Cincinnati Bengals. That’d be just the jolt a Super Bowl-contending Bills team would need heading into the winter months.