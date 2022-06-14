Los Angeles Rams executive ‘optimistic’ Odell Beckham Jr. re-signs

The Los Angeles Rams already boast one of the best NFL rosters ahead of the 2022 season, but the reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t done yet. If Odell Beckham Jr. wants to come back, there is a spot for him on the roster.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, marking the second time he suffered the devastating injury in his NFL career. Before going down, the star wideout was poised to be one of the top NFL free agents in 2022 with an opportunity to land another huge contract.

Unfortunately, the knee injury changed everything. After becoming an essential part of the Rams’ offense during their Super Bowl run, a torn ACL meant Beckham Jr. would miss the start of the 2022 season. It’s greatly diminished the interest from across the league during the offseason, but there’s clearly one team that wants to sign OBJ.

In an interview with Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams’ COO Kevin Demoff said he is optimistic the franchise can bring Beckham Jr. back to Los Angeles. He also made it clear just how much the organization likes the veteran receiver.

“The one variable that hasn’t changed is how much we love him and want him to be there. I think he’s expressed, over social, his desire to be here. Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes.” Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff on wanting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr stats (Los Angeles Rams): 593 receiving yards, seven touchdowns in 12 games

The Rams haven’t made their interest in re-signing Beckham Jr. a secret. Teammates and coaches have publicly campaigned for him to return, with some believing it will eventually happen.

Why is Odell Beckham Jr. still unsigned?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While there is plenty of confidence that Beckham Jr. will play in 2022, an exact timetable for his return isn’t clear/ As Demoff explained, that’s the biggest reason why the Rams and other teams are playing things slow.

“With Odell, I think, given the rehab (and) the timeline of coming back probably mid-to-later in the year, I just think that the sense of urgency both from his side and probably from our side — and maybe other teams — is not right there, for him.” Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff on Odell Beckham Jr

Reports early this offseason suggested OBJ could return in November. If that proves to be true, any team that signs the talented pass-catcher would likely place him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. In that scenario, he would miss at least the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

As we get closer to training camp, there will likely be more reporters of teams with interest in Beckham Jr. However, he might not sign a contract until August or right before the regular season. Whenever he lands with a team, it’s expected he will play on a one-year contract before testing free agency in 2023.