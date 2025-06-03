Top NFL storylines for NFL OTAs 2025, including Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL offseason is basically behind us with players from all 32 teams set to begin organized team activities ahead of minicamp followed by training camp. While NFL training camp is a far bigger focus, there are plenty of NFL storylines to keep an eye on during OTAs.

Let’s dive into the top storylines for NFL OTAs.

Where in the world is Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have patiently waited months for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Much like his mentor Brett Favre did, Rodgers has milked the waiting game and headlines since March. It’s now June and Pittsburgh is rostering a quarterback room led by Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ organization committed themselves to this saga since the offseason started and they’re going to see it through, with no other viable options available. Mandatory veteran minicamp (June 10-12) is an unofficial deadline, but Rodgers isn’t on the roster and Pittsburgh seems ready to let him keep dragging this out. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will be one of the most talked-about players this month, but at least a resolution is near because we can’t see Tomlin tolerating Rodgers skipping minicamp.

Detroit Lions’ new play-callers begin their work

The Detroit Lions have one of the best NFL rosters in 2025 and one of the five best head coaches in football. Everyone’s focus now centers on offensive coordinator John Morton and first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Morton has some experience – 2017 with the New York Jets – but he’s filling the shoes of Ben Johnson. As for Sheppard, he’s highly regarded as a positional coach, but there’s going to be an adjustment period for him as a defensive play-caller. Recent history regarding teams with two new coordinators doesn’t bode well for Detroit, but the Lions’ talent and Campbell’s eye for coaches are reasons for hope. OTAs will be everyone’s first great look at how these coordinators want to run things in 2025.

A new era begins for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears finally landed a franchise-caliber quarterback in Caleb Williams last offseason, but the concerns his father had about the franchise were proven accurate. Fortunately, Chicago landed the big fish this offseason with Ben Johnson as head coach. Johnson and the front office then overhauled the interior offensive line, finally providing Williams with the infrastructure he will need to be successful. NFL OTAs are just the beginning of the Williams-Johnson era, but Chicago is finally building this thing the right way. June provides the football world with a first look at what this core can be capable of.

Contract drama with Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in football last season, even with edge rusher Trey Hendrickson playing at a DPOY-caliber level. We can’t fathom how poorly this unit will perform if Hendrickson follows through on his promise to sit out regular-season games. The two sides are at a stalemate in contract talks with no signs of anyone budging. Meanwhile, first-round pick Shemar Stewart is still not practicing because Bengals’ ownership is being stingy with contract language. The Bengals need to resolve both situations, though the priority should be the player who had 17.5 sacks last season over the pass rusher who had 4.5 career sacks in 37 college games. No matter when this ends, it’s been a bad look for the franchise.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward, Tyler Shough get first chance to impress

New York Giants‘ first-round pick Jaxson Dart won’t be competing for the starting job this summer, but OTAs give him a chance to get his feet wet against NFL competition. He’ll be mentored by Jameis Winston, all while learning Brian Daboll’s system. While he’ll receive a low fewer reps than Russell Wilson, it’ll be worth following reports about his arm strength and accuracy early in June.

While Dart won’t be a starter early, Tennessee Titans‘ Cam Ward and New Orleans Saints‘ Tyler Shough both will have a great chance at the job. Ward, the first overall pick, is splitting reps with Will Levis and that battle should be decided by training camp. The fun part is seeing his arm strength and playmaking ability on display. As for Shough, he was hand-picked by coach Kellen Moore and his battle with Spencer Rattler is one of the top competitions to keep an eye on from NFL OTAs.

Minnesota Vikings get first real look at J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings are going all-in on 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. For good reason, the organization passed on Rodgers and they doubled down on the McCarthy bet by picking Sam Howell to be his backup. McCarthy certainly offers the intangibles and physical skills to fit like a glove in Kevin O’Connell’s system and the Vikings’ coach keeps raving about the second-year quarterback. OTAs is when all the praise first has to be backed up and with arguably the best supporting cast in football around him, McCarthy’s performance in practice will be one of the biggest NFL storylines this summer.

Will Shedeur Sanders make a strong first impression?

The Cleveland Browns are getting unconventional with four quarterbacks splitting reps in practice this summer. On one hand, we’ll have the competition to be the starter in Week 1 between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. However, the early signs already point to a clear leader in that battle. So, the focus will rightfully shift to rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is the more gifted quarterback, but the Browns coaching staff spent a third-round pick on Gabriel for a reason. There will also be far more attention on Sanders, with every throw he makes nitpicked and each performance in practice talked about nationally. This is his shot to make a strong first impression, which could go a long way in changing the narrative around him.