Former NFL GM ‘not convinced’ about Caleb Williams thriving with Chicago Bears

When the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to their trade involving the Carolina Panthers moving up for Bryce Young in 2023, it was widely assumed that they’d select Caleb Williams, the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
Not long after, the Bears traded their existing starting quarterback and fellow former first-round pick, Justin Fields. That was yet another signal that the Bears were fully convinced Williams could become Chicago’s franchise quarterback.
Yet, as Williams prepares for his second year in the NFL, one former general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, still isn’t convinced he’s the solution in Chicago.
It’s too early to start exercising caution when it comes to Williams. Still, Tannenbaum’s analysis is interesting.
Is he simply saying something many others are too afraid to do by criticizing someone who some felt was a borderline generational talent? Or does he have some inside information, suggesting that Williams won’t handle his new head coach Ben Johnson’s “rule-based, disciplined” ways?
Either way, looking back on Tannenbaum’s analysis by season’s end and surely in a few years will be fun to track. Yet, many would suggest that there’s nothing from the former No. 1 overall pick’s debut season that should raise any serious red flags.
