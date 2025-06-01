Latest on Trey Hendrickson contract holdout, potential Cincinnati Bengals trade

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is threatening to sit out regular-season games, if not the entire season, if asked to play on his current contract this year. It’s created an offseason saga that continues to raise concerns for both sides.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler and Ben Bay report that even amid Hendrickson’s threats to sit out next season, there’s no momentum toward a trade. Talks have reportedly cooled since the All-Pro edge rusher first received permission to pursue a deal elsewhere and there’s a dispute over a potential extension with Cincinnati.

Both sides agree that Hendrickson should become one of the highest-paid NFL players coming off a career-best season. However, per Fowler and Baby, the four-time Pro Bowl selection wants ‘long-term security’ that only a deal of three-plus years can provide. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ front office is sticking to offering a short-term extension.

When Cincinnati granted the 30-year-old permission to seek a trade, its message was clear that a first-round pick was required to make a deal. It quickly became clear that no team was willing to both trade a first-round pick for Hendrickson and sign him to a multi-year extension.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Hendrickson is reportedly ‘dug in’ on not taking the field under the current terms of the contract, which would mean sitting out a majority of the regular season. It would be a devastating blow for a Bengals’ defense that already has questions regarding its pass rush.

Amid the Hendrickson holdout, Cincinnati also hasn’t signed first-round pick Shemart Stewart to a contract. While the total value of rookie contracts is pre-determined, the Bengals are dug in over language in the deal regarding a default that could trigger and carry over into future years of the contract. There’s no timeline for either issue to be resolved, leaving the Bengals without their top pass rushers during OTAs and potentially minicamp.

