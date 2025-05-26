Detroit Lions insider addresses possibility of a Trey Hendrickson trade

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions defense fell off a bit late last season thanks to a weakened pass rush following the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Hutchinson is returning this season, there has still been speculation about a trade for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wrote that it’s unlikely the Lions pursue a trade for Hendrickson, as it would run contrary to the organization’s plans and there is no sign the organization has interest in a move.

“I haven’t gotten any indication the Lions are serious players to add Hendrickson. In fact, all signs point to the opposite. Hendrickson wants a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, and that price point – $35 million annually? – doesn’t jibe with how the Lions are operating financially.” Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett on if the Detroit Lions might trade for Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson, a first-team All-Pro selection last season, is threatening to sit out regular-season games in 2025 if Cincinnati doesn’t sign him to a new deal. The Bengals’ front office reportedly hasn’t discussed a new contract with him in weeks, seemingly opening the door to an in-season holdout.

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hendrickson would pair perfectly opposite of Hutchinson to give Detroit a pair of Defensive Player of the Year candidates at edge rusher. However, his contract demands and a refusal to play on his current deal are barriers that would prove far too risky for Detroit.

The Lions’ front office is already preparing to make Hutchinson one of the highest-paid NFL players, with the cost of a multi-year extension likely approaching $40 million per season. While Hendrickson might be a great addition on a one-year deal, his insistence on receiving an extension before taking the field would greatly impact Detroit’s ability to reward Hutchinson with a new deal.

As a result, there’s no real incentive for the Lions to go after Hendrickson since it would also likely cost a second-round pick to acquire him. Detroit seems content with its pass-rushing options right now and, if needed, there are options available in NFL free agency to provide more depth this fall.

