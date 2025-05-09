NFL rumors: Insider believes Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson could sit out games in 2025

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals signed wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions early this offseason, making them two of the highest-paid NFL players in 2025. However, it appears efforts to get a Trey Hendrickson contract extension done aren’t going well and it could carry over into the season.

According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and Hendrickson’s camp remain at a ‘stalemate’ in contract negotiations right now. The NFL insider’s belief currently is that Hendricksin is ‘convicted enough’ to keep himself away from the club and holdout this season.

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Specifically, Fowler believes Hendrickson has ‘no interest’ in taking the field this season at his scheduled salary of $16 million. Without a new deal, the All-Pro edge rusher could skip training camp and potentially sit out multiple regular-season games this fall.

Hendrickson, age 30, was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this past season after leading the NFL in sacks (17.5). Coming off a career-best season that saw him earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Hendrickson is by far the best player on the Bengals’ defense.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Cincinnati used its first-round pick on edge rusher Shemart Stewart, potentially finding a long-term replacement for Hendrickson. However, Stewart is a risk-reward prospect who totaled 4.5 career sacks in 37 college games and isn’t viewed as ready to be an immediate quality starter.

For weeks, the Bengals’ front office has seemed willing to call bluff on reports that Hendrickson is open to sitting out the 2025 NFL season without a new deal. At this point, a training cap holdout feels inevitable with an emerging possibility that this saga drags out into September.

