Cincinnati Bengals insider explains how rookie class could help Trey Hendrickson contract talks

The Cincinnati Bengals received trade inquiries on edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, especially after selecting edge defender Shemart Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Cincinnati’s rookie class could ultimately help the team make Hendrickson one of the highest-paid NFL players.

Hendrickson, age 30, is entering a contract year. While the Bengals signed wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to extensions early this offseason, the All-Pro pass rusher remains without a new deal. However, the team’s draft picks could open the door to an agreement this year.

Bengals’ reporter Ben Baby of ESPN explained that second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and third-round guard Dylan Fairchild will have an opportunity to compete for starting jobs. If they overtake current starters Germaine Pratt and Cordell Volson, that would open the door to moving on from the veterans.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Pratt ($5.85 million) and Volson ($3.656 million) would generate $9 million in cap space. If both starters were cut this summer, Cincinnati would have more than $30 million of cap space at its disposal for the 2025 league year.

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Recent contract negotiations with Hendrickson haven’t gone well. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has already threatened to sit out regular-season games if a new deal isn’t in place by Week 1. It would be a devastating blow for a defense that finished 20th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (37 percent) last season, even with Hendrickson on the field.

Cincinnati has received trade offers for Hendrickson, but none of them came close to the team’s asking price. With other clubs refusing to move a premium pick and then having to sign Hendrickson to a new extension, a trade seems unlikely as of now.

