NFL news: Cincinnati Bengals coach addresses impact of Shemar Stewart pick on potential Trey Hendrickson trade

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the 2025 NFL Draft seeking a first-round pick in a trade return for All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Then, Cincinnati added fuel to NFL rumors about a potential deal by selecting edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick.

However, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor quickly made it clear following the first round of the 2205 NFL Draft that the decision to take Stewart has nothing to do with Hendrickson.

“This is not a story about anybody else. I don’t think you can ever have enough defensive linemen … This speaks to how we want to play football.” Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor on if Shemar Stewart selection impacts Trey Hendrickson (H/T Paul Dehner Jr)

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

While Stewart is a high-ceiling prospect, the Bengals’ coaching staff would be putting him in a position to fail if he were asked to replace Hendrickson in 2025. The 6-foot-5 edge rusher finished his collegiate career with 4.5 sacks in 37 games and is viewed as a developmental player.

Stewart’s length, athleticism and strength certainly give him the tools to be a high-end pass rusher in the NFL, one who could eventually replace Hendrickson. However, poor technique and inconsistency would leave him exposed if he were forced to be Cincinnati’s top edge defender in 2025.

While there have been leaks from Hendrickson’s camp about sitting out regular-season games, potentially even the entire season, the Bengals are betting against that. A contract extension between the two sides seems highly unlikely, but Cincinnati has every reason to believe he’ll eventually play out the final year of his deal. If he does, Stewart can be a situational pass rusher in 2025 and then replace Hendrickson in 2026.