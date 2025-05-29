Trey Hendrickson may miss Cincinnati Bengals’ season due to contract dispute

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When will the Cincinnati Bengals reach a resolution with Trey Hendrickson? The NFL’s reigning sack leader has wanted a trade since the offseason began, and the Bengals even granted his permission to seek a new team.

However, what Hendrickson really wants is to be recognized as one of the best defenders in the league by way of a pay raise. For whatever reason, the Bengals aren’t willing to budge.

For now, Hendrickson is set to have an $18.6 million cap hit in 2025, the final year of his contract with the Bengals. He hasn’t shown up to voluntary OTAs, and it’s possible he’s planning to boycott training camp too.

From there, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler‘s sources indicate that Hendrickson may even be prepared to miss games, and possibly the entire season. Hendrickson is reportedly “extremely dug in.”

“If no deal occurs, I’ve spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season. ‘He’s extremely dug in,’ a source said.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is clearly upset. Yet, he has a right to be, being that he’s been waiting on the Bengals to make right with his situation all offseason long. Now that the season is coming closer, Hendrickson is likely getting the itch to play, but he rightfully wants to know where he stands first.

With other top defenders raking in upwards of $30 million per season, it’s only fair for Hendrickson to get paid what he’s worth. We’ll see if the Bengals are willing to do so.

Related: 5 best Trey Hendrickson trade landing spots from Cincinnati Bengals