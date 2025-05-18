5 best Trey Hendrickson trade landing spots from Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals are at an impasse. The NFL’s reigning sacks leader wants a contract extension and a raise that recognizes him as one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bengals would much prefer their four-time Pro Bowler play out the rest of his contract, where he’s set to have an $18.6 million cap hit in 2025, the final year of his deal. Recently, this situation has taken a turn for the worse, with Hendrickson taking his private spat with the Bengals public.

Now it’s gotten to the point where some are wondering if a trade is inevitable. Yet, if the Bengals are still open to the idea of trading the All-Pro sack master, which teams should get involved?

Related: NFL insider claims Cincinnati Bengals won’t give Hendrickson specific contract ask they gave to Burrow and Chase

Tennessee Titans

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Believing that they’re Super Bowl contenders, the Bengals likely don’t want to trade Hendrickson. But if they do, it probably won’t be to a fellow AFC contender. However, what if a team like the Tennessee Titans swoops in with an offer too good to refuse? The Bengals may not have an issue trading their star defender to a team that just finished with the No. 1 pick, especially if the offer is strong.

Carolina Panthers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After allowing the most points in NFL history in 2024, the Panthers can’t get too relaxed after addressing key needs over the offseason. Plus, they recently released Jadeveon Clowney. Could it have been a precursor to an even bigger move, like trading for Hendrickson?

Related: NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Armed with young players that already make this team a playoff contender, how about adding an elite chip that helps narrow the gap between the Packers and the rest of the NFC North? Hendrickson would give the Packers a player that every offense has to account for on any given snap. He’d make the entire unit better.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2026 winner

Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still seeking a long-term pass-rusher to pair opposite Aidan Hutchinson, how about one who’s already a proven superstar? If the Lions could get Hendrickson while only having to part with a 2026 second-round pick and change, wouldn’t that make them one of this season’s strongest Super Bowl contenders?

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025: Evaluating all 32 defenses after the 2025 NFL Draft

Washington Commanders

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While they managed to create pressure last year, success oftentimes doesn’t carry over to the next season without an established star leading the way. Hendrickson can be that presence in Washington, ensuring the Commanders’ defense only takes another step forward in 2025.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Who’s No. 1 after the NFL Draft?