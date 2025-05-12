Trey Hendrickson: Cincinnati Bengals have a lack of interest in discussing new contract

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Shortly after their season ended, the Cincinnati Bengals granted All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. That took place in March, and all we’ve heard are crickets since.

The 2025 NFL Draft could have greased the wheels toward a trade, especially since the Bengals selected edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick. Yet, no trade has materialized.

Hendrickson, after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks, would like some long-term financial stability from the Bengals as he heads into a contract year that’s set to pay him $18.6 million. Yet, there’s reportedly been no communication from Cincinnati since the draft ended at the end of April.

Perhaps getting sick of the lack of attention on the urgent matter, Hendrickson shared his thoughts with ESPN on Monday where he suggested that now coaches are being instructed to ignore his communication tactics.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.” Trey Hendrickson on Cincinnati Bengals contract negotiations

Hendrickson seems to want to stay in Cincinnati for the long run, yet for whatever reason, the front office isn’t interested in rewarding the four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher. Sure, we’ve seen the Bengals shell out massive contracts to offensive stars like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase, but where’s Hendrickson’s reward?

With 35 sacks across the past two seasons alone, if the Bengals don’t value Hendrickson like one of the best sack artists in the NFL, surely another team will. But they might have to wait until next offseason, when he’s eligible to become a free agent again.

