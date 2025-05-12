Cincinnati Bengals reportedly low-balled first-round pick Shemar Stewart in contract offer

Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals used a first-round pick on edge rusher Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL Draft while locked in a contract holdout with All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Now, the Bengals reportedly have contract issues with both players.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Stewart’s decision not to participate in the rookie minicamp stems from the fact that the Bengals have attempted to limit the percentage of compensation in future years to be paid as training-camp roster bonuses.

Contract values for first-round picks are preset by the NFL rookie wage scale with all four years guaranteed. While Cincinnati can’t get around that, they are reportedly offering Stewart a lower percentage of the training-camp roster bonus than is standard for the 17th overall pick.

At a time when the Houston Texans are making wide receiver Jayden Higgins the first second-round pick ever to receive a fully guaranteed contract, the Bengals seem to be low-balling their first-round pick. Stewart isn’t alone either, as Bengals’ second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. also remains unsigned over a contract issue with the team.

While the organization received credit for extending wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, making them two of the highest-paid NFL players, the franchise seems to be low-balling its defensive players.

Stewart and Knight Jr. are prepared to keep sitting out until their contract issues are resolved with offers from the Bengals that are aligned with the market rate. While both deals should be settled soon, there’s no timeline for Hendrickson’s extension and the four-time Pro Bowl selection is threatening to sit out.

