Deion Sanders addresses pre-draft criticism of Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders from NFL

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders expected his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the draft slide hurt, even more hurtful for the father and coach was seeing some of the criticism and reporting about his son during the pre-draft process.

During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Said What Needs to Be Said, Sanders addressed the pre-draft criticisms that were put out publicly about his sons.

“It hurt. But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed… That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren’t gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them.” Deion Sanders on the pre-draft comments about Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders coaching record: 13-12 with the Colorado Buffaloes

Deion did involve himself in the draft buzz and narrative regarding Shedeur. In March 2024, he stated that he didn’t want his son playing for a cold-weather team. He later said in January, just months out from the 2025 NFL Draft, that there were a couple of teams he wouldn’t allow Shedeur to play for.

At the NFL Combine, Shedeur opted not to work out for teams. Speaking to reporters, he stated he was a franchise-changing talent who would turn a franchise around. At one point saying, “If that’s not what you’re trying to do – don’t get me.”

As he slid out of the first round and then wasn’t picked on Day 2, reports emerged that he ‘rubbed teams the wrong way‘ in private meetings and clashed with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Anonymous reports from inside the league stated that he didn’t accept blame for some of his interceptions when asked about them during interviews and he didn’t catch planted mistakes during a mock install visit.

Colorado’s head coach took issue with all of that, citing Sanders’ experience with six different offensive coordinators as evidence he’s well-prepared and can handle anything thrown at him. Deion also took exception to the notion that his son acted unprofessionally.

“When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different [offensive] coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled-up every time we brought somebody new in, and you’re gonna tell me he was unprepared? You’re gonna tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he’s a professional. He’s gonna go into a meeting with headphones on? Y’all, come on now.” Deion Sanders on reports Shedeur Sanders was unprepared in interviews with NFL teams

Ultimately, whatever plan Deion and Shedeur put together for the pre-draft process backfired. Sitting out the NFL Combine didn’t work for a player who most teams didn’t view as a first-round talent and his interviews, both in public and behind closed doors, clearly raised more questions.

As for Shilo, the 25-year-old safety went undrafted and faces long odds of making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 53-man roster. While Deion clearly sees how the NFL treated his sons as unfair, the NFL has demonstrated it’s willing to put up with a lot if a player is talented. In the case of Shedeur and Shilo, teams didn’t see enough talent to ignore their other concerns.

