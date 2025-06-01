Predicting when top rookie quarterbacks make first NFL starts in 2025, including Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft class was not particularly well-regarded for its quarterbacks, which came to fruition with Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart being the only first-round picks. While only two were taken in Round 1, we could see a very interesting timeline for when each of the rookie quarterbacks makes their first starts this season.

Let’s dive into our NFL predictions for when each of the top rookie quarterbacks will make their first start. We’ve listed them in order of the earliest start to the latest.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans – Week 1

The Tennessee Titans are making Cam Ward compete to be the starting quarterback, which might seem ironic for a franchise that benched Will Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph. However, the decision by head coach Brian Callahan is about providing Ward with an opportunity for an earlier win. The first overall pick is a superior talent to Levis with better decision-making and he’ll be the starter. Tennessee simply wants him to win the competition, getting an early confidence boost this summer before heading into his rookie season. Given the state of the Titans’ roster, with so few on-field victories expected this year, it’s a reasonable approach.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints – Week 1

Once Derek Carr retired, it became pretty clear that Tyler Shough would be the New Orleans Saints‘ starting quarterback in 2025. Spencer Rattler might have the early edge entering June, especially given how Rattler performed during voluntary OTAs. However, head coach Kellen Moore hand-picked Shough as his guy during the pre-draft process and that carries significant weight. This also isn’t a typical rookie, given Shough turns 26 years old in September and appeared in 42 games during his collegiate career. We’re expecting Shough to win the competition in training camp, being named the Saints’ starting quarterback for Week 1.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns – Week 7

Talent evaluators might believe that Shedeur Sanders is the more talented rookie quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster, but the only opinions that matter prefer Dillon Gabriel. It’s why the third-round pick is receiving more reps in OTAs than the fifth-round pick and why Gabriel, Cleveland’s coaching staff continues to make its preference clear. We fully expect Joe Flacco to open the season as the Browns starting quarterback, which is wise given the team’s opening schedule. We believe that after facing some of the best NFL defenses in 2025 – Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), Green Bay Packers (Week 3), Detroit Lions (Week 4), Minnesota Vikings (Week 5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 6) – Flacco is benched before Week 7. It’ll allow Gabriel to make his first NFL start at home against the Miami Dolphins, followed by his first road trip to face the New England Patriots and then a Week 9 bye to settle in.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants – Week 13

Ideally, the New York Giants wouldn’t have to put Jaxson Dart on the field in 2025. He needs time to develop and while nothing beats game reps, the Giants don’t exactly have a situation made for success. New York specifically signed two veteran quarterbacks to have a full-time starter (Russell Wilson) along with a mentor (Jameis Winston) to mentor the rookie. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen have an incentive to get Dart out there quickly, given a promising young quarterback showing flashes can provide some job security, but the Giants have a brutal schedule. We predict that after a brutal start to the season, New York makes a rare in-season firing following a loss to the Lions on Nov. 23. The interim coach then makes Dart the starter to face the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Dart would then get a bye week before facing the Washington Commanders and he’d receive a five-game stretch to prove himself before a new regime comes in.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns – Week 14

We expect both rookie quarterbacks to start for Cleveland in 2025. In our projected scenario, Gabriel gets a six-game run that includes the bye week. It should be more than enough of a sample size for head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry to determine if Gabriel shows flashes of becoming an NFL-caliber starter. We don’t expect Gabriel to perform well enough to keep the job. After a six-game stretch, the Browns will turn the keys over to Sanders in Week 14 for a five-game stretch to prove himself. Ultimately, we don’t think either shows enough to prevent Cleveland from using a first-round pick on a quarterback in 2026.

Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers – Week 17

Aaron Rodgers is still likely going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback this season. However, we’re skeptical that a 41-year-old quarterback will perform well enough with this talent around him to keep Pittsburgh in playoff contention. Mike Tomlin’s history of getting the most out of his team speaks for itself, but an aging defense and glaring concerns at left tackle lower this team’s ceiling. We’re predicting the Steelers will be out of playoff contention before Week 17, leading to the organization giving Will Howard a two-game audition to see if he can be a starter.

Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks – Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks have Drew Lock to turn to if Sam Darnold gets hurt, so that likely won’t be the path to Jalen Milroe making his first start. We’re also not counting a ‘start’ as Milroe being used as an offensive weapon or in a rotational role; it’s when he becomes the full-time starter. Once it becomes clear the Darnold deal didn’t work out and this team is eliminated from playoff contention, Milroe will get a shot to prove himself. After developing behind the scenes for months, Milroe will get a shot to showcase what he learned with a Week 18 start against the San Francisco 49ers.

