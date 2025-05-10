NFL insider explains plan behind Cleveland Browns’ 4 QB strategy, including Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows around the league during the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, rostering four healthy quarterbacks entering the summer. While there’s still uncertainty regarding who will be the starter in Week 1, there is some insight into the club’s thinking.

Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN explains that the Browns’ front office examines its roster through the thinking of ‘value and currency’ that can be used. In this case, potentially trading one of the quarterbacks to fill another need on the roster.

“The Browns look at the roster through the prism of value and currency, which at least one source pointed out could lead to an eventual trade if injuries happen across the league. Cleveland gave up a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders for Gabriel, Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett (via trade with Philadelphia). Perhaps the Browns can get a pick back for one of them.” Jeremy Fowler on the Cleveland Browns’ thinking with rostering four quarterbacks

It makes sense on the surface. Injuries at the quarterback position happen every year, even minor ones that can sideline a starter or backup for multiple weeks. At a time when general managers believe the backup quarterback is one of the 12 most important positions on a 53-man roster, Cleveland could be hoping that someone gets desperate later this year.

The Browns traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the 164th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in March for Pickett. Flacco was a free-agent signing and it only cost the team a pair of late-round picks (166th and 192nd overall) to move up to the 144th overall selection to land Sanders.

However, there’s also an obvious downside. Putting four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster means Cleveland has fewer spots for offensive line depth and contributors on special teams. If there aren’t any quarterback injuries early, the Browns are sacrificing key depth to roster a pair of backup quarterbacks who won’t even see the field if the starter gets hurt.

The Browns’ strategy can also hurt the development of Sanders and Gabriel, with neither rookie receiving the number of practice reps they need this summer as Pickett and Flacco compete for the starting job. While this ‘value and currency’ strategy may work out for the Browns, risks come with it and there are very real scenarios where the team doesn’t get an equal return back in its investment.

