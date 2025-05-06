Cleveland Browns questioned over selections, QB strategy with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows around the league when they used a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel and then a fifth-round pick on Shedeur Sanders. Now, those decisions and the team’s strategy with four healthy quarterbacks are raising questions about their thinking.

In a survey of analysts regarding the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN national reporter Kalyn Kahler and senior writer Jason Reid both called the Browns’ selections of Sanders and Gabriel as the biggest head-scratching pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Gabriel/Sanders to the Browns. Two developmental rookie QBs with Flacco and Pickett under contract? In camp and the preseason, how will Gabriel and Sanders get enough reps to adjust to the NFL and prove they deserve roster spots? I don’t get it.” Jason Reid on the Cleveland Browns drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Related: Insider explains what it would take for the Cleveland Browns to cut Shedeur Sanders

One of the most common questions raised following the NFL Draft is how the Browns’ quarterback room would shake out. Cleveland is expected to give the early first-team reps to veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as the two are battling for the Week 1 starting job.

However, a quarterback competition in training camp means fewer reps for the rookies. Considering practice is the best way for Sanders and Gabriel to show improvement this summer and the CBA limits the number of practices, they are losing out on valuable opportunities to improve on the field.

“Several scouts and executives I spoke to really started scratching their heads with the Gabriel pick, but the Browns also taking Sanders made even less sense. Neither quarterback has prototypical size for the position, and I’m not seeing the plan on how these two will split reps with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in camp.” ESPN national reporter Kalyn Kahler on why the Browns’ quarterback selections were head-scratchers

Related: Reporter reveals why the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel before Shedeur Sanders

NFL analyst Benjamin Solak highlighted the Gabriel selection as the biggest head-scratcher of the NFL Draft, noting the former Oregon Ducks quarterback lacks the size and physical tools to develop into a starter.

While many view Gabriel as a potential long-term backup, using a third-round pick on that and then taking another quarterback later can be viewed as a misuse of draft capital. It’s also possible the Browns end up hurting the development of both young signal-callers.

Related: 2026 NFL Draft picks by team, Cleveland Browns draft picks 2026