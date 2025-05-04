Insider explains what it would take for Shedeur Sanders to be cut off Cleveland Browns roster

Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have added four quarterbacks this offseason, drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, signing Joe Flacco and trading for Kenny Pickett, all with Deshaun Watson still on the roster. It’s a crowded quarterback room that has raised questions about Sanders’ chances of making the roster.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote this past week that Sanders is likely to be part of the 53-man roster in Week 1, in part because he was a fifth-round pick. As Breer explained, many fifth-round picks typically make the roster, so it would take a lot for Sanders not to accomplish that.

“Generally, the fifth round is right where the line sits as far as rookies being pretty much guaranteed a roster spot…That is to say, he’d really have to fall on his face to not make the team. That said, the Browns’ quarterback situation makes it interesting. “ Albert Breer on if Shedeur Sanders will make the Cleveland Browns roster

Breer believes the battle to be the Browns’ starting quarterback in Week 1 will come down to Flacco and Pickett. Whoever loses that competition would potentially get cut, with Gabriel serving as the backup and Sanders operating as the third-string quarterback.

Cleveland could theoretically cut whichever rookie quarterback performs the worst in training camp and preseason action. However, there would be a low probability of either Sanders or Gabriel making it to the practice squad without another NFL team adding them to the 53-man roster.

While NFL teams might’ve been wary about using a draft pick on Sanders, there would be minimal cost to signing him off the Browns’ practice squad and making him the third-string quarterback. Likewise, Gabriel is a near certainty to make the Browns roster as third-round picks are rarely cut in their rookie season.

Cleveland could keep all four quarterbacks on its roster, but that would deplete the depth on the offensive line and limit the number of players who could be used on special teams. The roster dynamics will make the quarterback battle even more interesting this summer, but it remains likely that Sanders will make the team.

