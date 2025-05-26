Pittsburgh Steelers insider reveals likely historic cost of T.J. Watt contract extension

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Several of the top edge rushers in the NFL landed new deals this offseason that made them among the highest-paid NFL players. With T.J. Watt now seeking a raise and long-term extension, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to pay out a historic sum for their perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show shares that ‘it’s just a matter of when’ the Steelers offer Watt a multi-year extension worth $40 million per season. The team insider expects Watt to sign a new deal but what still needs to be figured out is the guaranteed money in the deal.

T.J. Watt stats: 27 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

The Las Vegas Raiders helped reset the market for edge rusher salaries this season by signing Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension worth $35.5 million per season. Following his trade request, the Cleveland Browns liked Myles Garrett to a four-year extension worth $160 million total.

Garrett’s deal, worth $40 million annually, includes $123.596 million total guaranteed. It’s the highest mark ever for a pass rush, as is his $88 million fully guaranteed. Watt could be looking to break both of those marks, which would also make him the highest-paid Steelers player ever.

T.J. Watt contract (Spotrac): $30.418 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Importantly, per Kaboly, the looming extension for Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons seemingly won’t have much of an effect on Watt’s deal. Nor would a contract extension for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, though a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals is unlikely.

For now, the Steelers’ front office seems to be focused on getting Aaron Rodgers into the fold. Assuming he is officially signed ahead of training camp and on the books, Pittsburgh could then focus on Watt’s contract before training camp in July.

