New York Giants reportedly in talks with playmaker in NFL free agency, potential fit

The New York Giants addressed their quarterback position this offseason, bringing in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston along with rookie Jaxson Dart. With the signal-callers locked down, New York is now reportedly looking into offensive weapons.

Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York reports that the Giants are in contact with veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis following their visit earlier this month. There’s mutual interest between the two sides, but Davis has also met with the San Francisco 49ers and is on the radar for a few other clubs.

Gabe Davis stats 2024: 20 receptions, 239 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 11.9 ypr

New York could potentially have a small advantage in its favor. Giants general manager Joe Schoen worked as the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager when they selected Davis with the 128th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In addition, Giants head coach Brian Daboll called plays for the Bills’ offense with Davis during the 2020-’21 seasons.

Gabe Davis career stats (ESPN): 183 receptions, 2,969 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 16.2 ypr

Davis, age 26, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just a year after signing a three-year, $39 million contract with the club. However, across four seasons in Buffalo, he averaged 16.7 yards per reception with 27 touchdowns in 64 games. In two seasons with Daboll as his play-caller, he averaged 574 receiving yards per season with 13 touchdowns and averaged 16.4 yards per reception.

While Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton project to be the Giants’ top pass-catchers in 2025, Davis would fill an obvious role in New York. He could take Jalin Hyatt’s spot, serving as the vertical threat that the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft never became. Given the recent reporting on Hyatt, he appears to be the player New York is trying to replace and Davis would be an upgrade.

