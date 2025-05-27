New York Giants insider reveals earliest possible start date for Jaxson Dart

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While the New York Giants have a strong quarterback depth chart led by veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, plus Tommy DeVito, they didn’t select Jaxson Dart in the first round so he could ride the bench forever.

Wilson, a former Super Bowl winner, is surely in line to begin the season as the starter. But that doesn’t mean he’ll end the year as the starting QB in New York, especially if the Giants fall behind in a competitive NFC East.

Of course, the Giants hope that signing Wilson and making other roster improvements will help them make a playoff push, which would mean Dart sits out for the entire season, barring injury. Though, if the Giants do hit an extremely rough patch, when would be a viable time to waive the white flag and turn the keys over to the rookie?

SNY’s Connor Hughes believes a natural starting point for Dart could present itself in Week 10.

“Considering that brutal stretch the Giants face the first nine weeks… it’s hard to imagine things not going haywire. Especially if New York sits at 1-8 or 2-7.



There isn’t a soft landing spot for Dart the first two months. The late bye doesn’t make things any easier, either. The Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears, whose season feels like it could go in two completely different directions, is the earliest I can see it happening.” SNY’s Connor Hughes on Jaxson Dart starting debut

Hughes did warn of a scenario where coach Daboll could turn to Dart even earlier if he feels like his job is on the line. Being that he’s likely looking at a season where it’s playoff or bust, Daboll’s seat could heat up quickly in 2025.

