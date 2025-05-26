New York Giants insider says high-profile 2023 rookie ‘mentally checked out’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had high hopes for their 2023 NFL Draft class after surprisingly reaching the playoffs in 2022. Their top three selections were Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz, and Jalin Hyatt. They’re still waiting for the latter two to live up to their potential.

While Banks and Schmitz have both become starters, they’re still waiting for contributions from Hyatt. The speedster broke out onto the scene with 373 yards as a rookie, but regressed with just 62 yards as a sophomore despite the Giants having a need for secondary playmakers to complement Malik Nabers.

Yet, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, there may be a reason why Hyatt essentially disappeared last season. Hyatt reportedly “mentally checked out at points last season while clashing with the coaching staff and upper management.”

Hughes added that some players “simply can’t get out of the doghouse,” while insinuating that being part of Hyatt’s problem last year. Well, Hyatt’s about to enter his third season, all with Brian Daboll as head coach. So if he clashed with coach Daboll, it’s possible Hyatt’s roster spot is in jeopardy.

Then again, the Giants invested a third-round pick into Hyatt for a reason. If he can show some internal growth while approaching his craft with a new attitude, perhaps he can still thrive in New York. Otherwise, Hyatt may just be campaigning to join another team.

Related: NFL analyst believes New York Giants should trade a quarterback now