NFL analyst believes New York Giants should trade a quarterback now

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At the outset of the offseason, no one knew who would be atop the New York Giants’ quarterback depth chart in 2025. The job appeared wide open, with any capable arm seemingly a fit to take over.

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been extremely busy, signing Russell Wilson to a one-year contract and swinging a two-year deal with Jameis Winston. With former undrafted signee Tommy DeVito still on the roster, the Giants’ QB rotation appeared set for the short term.

Then, the 2025 NFL Draft arrived, and the Giants traded up to select Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick in the first round. While many teams enter training camp with four quarterbacks, one of them is typically someone with little to no experience or an athlete who’s never started the season on a 53-man roster.

In this case, the Giants have a former Super Bowl winner, a former No. 1 overall pick, and a first-round rookie to go with a local legend. Isn’t that a bit rich for one room?

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks so. In fact, he suggested that maybe the Giants would be best off by trading Winston, which would still give the Giants a starter with a high floor in Wilson and another with a high ceiling in Dart. Plus, they’d still have another inexpensive developmental option with DeVito. Not to mention, it would allow Winston to secure a job in a place where he may actually have a future instead of New York where he’ll never be more than a backup.

“Jameis Winston’s stint in New York would be fun to watch with his personality. However, the Giants must think about the complexion of their quarterback room and how they can squeeze value out of it. Head coach Brian Daboll has tabbed Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. Big Blue traded back into the first round for Jaxson Dart. Winston is in no-man’s land between the team’s current and potential future starting quarterbacks. The Giants should try to trade him for an early Day 3 draft pick. Winston has some value as a backup. Last year, he threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games (seven starts) with the Cleveland Browns.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on New York Giants

While the Giants felt like they needed Winston earlier, now they can operate from a position of power and recuperate some extra draft capital while finding a better situation for a well-liked player.

Related: New York Giants reportedly met with future HOF QB before signing Russell Wilson