New York Giants reportedly met with future HOF QB before signing Russell Wilson

It’s a new year, and the New York Giants have a freshly remade quarterback room, led by free agent signee Russell Wilson. Also joining the crew is former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. Most recently, the Giants traded up to get back in the first round to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick. Plus, they still have former undrafted free agent signing Tommy DeVito, who’s a bit of a local legend.

However, before all the Giants’ quarterback plans for the 2025 season took shape, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says New York landed a meeting with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

It’s a fascinating look at what could have been. Had the Giants’ face-to-face with Rodgers gone the way everyone had hoped, perhaps the four-time NFL MVP would already have a home for the 2025 season. As it stands right now, everyone still anticipates Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, arguably the most QB-needy team in football.

Yet, until the 41-year-old actually signs a contract, nothing is set in stone. He could even reportedly retire. Plus, there’s always the chance that another team suffers an injury to their starting quarterback, creating another potential home for the former Packers and Jets QB.

The Giants even met with Matthew Stafford before he ultimately decided to return to the Los Angeles Rams on a renegotiated contract that offered the former one-time Super Bowl winner a raise.

With the Steelers still waiting on Rodgers, the Giants are likely feeling pretty proud about how their quarterback room took shape this offseason. Now they just need to hope it leads to more than the three wins they got last season.

