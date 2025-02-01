8 Potential Offensive Coordinator Candidates For Philadelphia Eagles If Kellen Moore Departs

It’s looking increasingly likely the Philadelphia Eagles will be searching for their fourth offensive coordinator in the last five years. Kellen Moore is reportedly the New Orleans Saints’ top pick to become their new head coach. If Moore leaves after the Super Bowl, the Eagles will need to find a new OC. Here are eight candidates the Eagles should consider.
Kevin Patullo
Kevin Patullo has been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator since 2021, working with Jalen Hurts the last four seasons as he’s developed into a premier quarterback in the NFL. Patullo also worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during their time with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as pass game specialist and wide receivers coach.
Doug Nussmeier
Doug Nussmeier became the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2024, helping to turn Jalen Hurts’ season around after a disastrous end to 2023. Previously, Nussmeier served as QB coach for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, and spent ten years as an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level.
Byron Leftwich
Byron Leftwich is looking to return to the league after helping lead Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory as offensive coordinator in 2020. During his four seasons in Tampa Bay as OC, Leftwich ran one of the NFL’s best offenses, finishing second in total yards and points in 2021.
Bobby Slowik
Bobby Slowik emerged as a hot head-coaching candidate following the 2023 season after the Houston Texans surprisingly made the playoffs under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Slowik as OC, Houston finished 12th in total yards and 13th in points that year. However, performance declined in 2024, as the Texans dropped to 22nd in total yards and 19th in points. The Texans fired Slowik, and now he’s seeking an opportunity to rebuild his career.
Josh McCown
Josh McCown, a journeyman quarterback who played for nine different teams in 16 NFL seasons, including the Eagles, served as quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and helped resurrect Sam Darnold’s career. McCown is considered an up-and-coming assistant who could land an offensive coordinator position soon.
Eric Bieniemy
Eric Bieniemy stands as one of the most successful offensive coordinators in NFL history. During five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs OC, Bieniemy’s offenses finished first in points twice and first in yards three times, while winning two Super Bowls. He most recently served as offensive coordinator for UCLA and is seeking a return to the NFL.
Marcus Brady
Marcus Brady, the Los Angeles Chargers’ passing game coordinator, has strong ties with Sirianni and the Eagles. Brady served as Philadelphia’s senior offensive assistant in 2023 and worked with Sirianni on the Colts’ staff in 2019 and 2020 as quarterbacks coach. He also spent two seasons as Indianapolis’ OC, making him a compelling candidate.
Nick Caley
Nick Caley currently serves as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams, making him an intriguing candidate from Sean McVay’s respected coaching tree. Previously, Caley spent six seasons as the New England Patriots’ tight ends coach.