NFL insider projects massive payday for Zack Baun: Will Philadelphia Eagles be able to afford him?

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun is poised for a significant payday this offseason.

Initially an unheralded signing when he inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles, Baun has transformed his career trajectory. During his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he primarily contributed on special teams, starting just 14 games.

However, things clicked for Baun under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, leading to the best season of his career. He has recorded 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception, earning himself consideration as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Baun’s exceptional performance has been instrumental in the Eagles’ success this season. As he approaches free agency, his stellar play has positioned him for a substantial contract.

While Philadelphia Eagles want to retain Zack Baun, the question remains: at what cost?



According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Baun is projected to receive a four-year, $60 million contract with $35 million guaranteed. At $15 million annually, this would place him among the four highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Historically, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been reluctant to invest heavily in the linebacker position. With just $7.9 million in cap space projected for 2025, the team would need to be creative to retain Baun’s services.

However, recent history suggests a reunion isn’t impossible. The Eagles surprised many by signing running back Saquon Barkley despite traditionally avoiding top-market deals at that position. Given Baun’s crucial role in the defense this season, they might make a similar exception for him.

