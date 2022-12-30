NFL coaches fired 2022-’23: Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett among in-season firings

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League hasn’t even reached the offseason and we’ve already seen a number of NFL coaches fired in 2022. Some of the head coaches fired in-season didn’t come as a surprise and more will certainly follow once the regular season ends.

Black Monday, the first day after the regular season, is typically when we see NFL coaches fired. It allows organizations to make a clean break, providing their head coach with an opportunity to end his full season and then part ways in a more professional manner.

However, this doesn’t always happen. We see samples of head coaches fired during the regular season every year and there are plenty of examples of it in 2022.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2023

Here are the NFL coaches fired during the 2022 season. We’ll provide updates when head coaches are fired during the 2023 offseason as well.

How many NFL coaches have been fired this season?

Three NFL coaches have been fired during the 2022 season. The Carolina Panthers made the first in-season firing, parting ways with Matt Rhule after he entered Week 1 on the hot seat. A few weeks later, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired. Finally, the Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett a day after Week 16. We likely won’t see any new firings until Black Monday.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10. Many around the league viewed Rhule as a lame duck entering the season, especially after owner David Tepper expressed frustrations with the team’s performance under Rhule and regretted signing him to a lucrative contract. Following a 1-4 start, Rhule was fired and replaced by interim coach Steve Wilks.

Rhule didn’t stay out of work for long. Less than two months after being fired, Rhule returned to college as the Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach. College always seemed to be the best fit for Rhule, who is known as a program builder. Rhule’s stay in Carolina will likely be the last time we see him working in the NFL.

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7. Hired in 2018, Reich came to Indianapolis under unusual circumstances. Josh McDaniels originally agreed to become the Colts’ head coach and it was followed by an official announcement. However, he later backed out and Reich became the next man up.

Frank Reich coaching record: 40-33-1

After the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck right before the 2019 season, Indianapolis could never quite solve its quarterback problem. Stop-gap solutions worked briefly, but the results progressively got worse. Following a 3-5-1 start, owner Jim Irsay fired Reich and named Jeff Saturday as the interim coach. Many expect Reich will eventually receive a second chance as an NFL head coach, either in 2023 or 2024.

Related: Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. He became the third head coach to be fired within a year of his hiring, joining Urban Meyer and David Culley from last season. Hackett’s termination came a day after an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, with Denver cutting ties with him after the team fell far short of expectations in 2022.

Related: Denver Broncos coaching candidates

It became evident early in Hackett’s tenure that he wouldn’t last very long. It all started with bad in-game management, especially in critical situations. Denver ultimately hired an assistant just to manage the clock and specific situations for Hackett. In November, with the Broncos’ offense near the bottom in nearly every major category, Hackett gave up play-calling duties.

Nathaniel Hackett coaching record: 4-11

Hackett likely won’t get another opportunity to become an NFL head coach. The position proved to be far too much for him and he had a very limited track record as an offensive play-caller before this. Ultimately, he might be best suited as a quarterbacks coach and associate head coach.

Who will be the next NFL coaches fired?

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into Week 17, there are no other NFL head coaches seemingly in jeopardy of being fired before the regular season ends. However, NFL Black Monday is on Jan. 9 and there will be several more NFL coaches fired by that date. There is also always the possibility that a head coach is fired if their team disappoints in the playoffs.

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

Lovie Smith, Houston Texans

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

NFL general managers fired

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans fired Jon Robinson on Dec. 6, making him the only NFL general manager fired in the 2022 season. Incredibly, Tennessee sat in first place in the AFC South when Robinson was dismissed by the team. Since Robinson’s. firing, Tennessee has lost four consecutive games, including defeats to the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL coaches fired 2022

The following former NFL head coaches were either fired during the 2021 season or as part of the NFL coaching carousel in the 2022 offseason.

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

Joe Judge, New York Giants

David Culley, Houston Texans

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL coaches fired 2021

Here are the NFL head coaches fired in 2020 and during the 2021 NFL offseason.