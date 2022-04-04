New Orleans Saints mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The New Orleans Saints pulled off an epic blockbuster ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now set to move forward without longtime head coach Sean Payton, the Saints are obviously angling to add a young quarterback to the mix. We’ll do just that in our updated Saints mock draft for the 2022 event. But before that, let’s check in on the picks New Orleans now boasts.

Related: 2022 NFL mock draft

2022 New Orleans Saints draft picks

First round: 16th and 19th overall

Second round: 49th overall

Third round: 98th overall

Fourth round: 120th overall

Fifth round: 161st overall

Sixth round: 194th overall

New Orleans Saints mock draft: Forging ahead in post-Sean Payton era

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In making the aforementioned trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, it now stands to reason that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis will look quarterback in the first round.

A team doesn’t give up a future first-round pick and second-round selection to target another position. It’s in this that new head coach Dennis Allen will likely have a young signal caller backing up Jameis Winston next season. That’s where we start with our full seven-round New Orleans Saints mock draft.

Related: Top 2022 NFL Draft quarterbacks

First Round, 16th overall: Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2022 NFL Draft is not seen as the greatest when it comes to the quarterback position, finding value in the middle of the first round would make sense for New Orleans. It’s also in this that Pickett is a perfect fit in the Bayou.

Kenny Pickett college stats: 62% completion, 12,303 yards, 81 TD, 32 INT, 801 rushing yards, 20 TD

Standing at 6-foot-3 and boasting the accuracy offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael values, Pickett could sit behind Winston for a season and take over in 2023. In reality, the Saints simply expedited their ability to add a potential franchise quarterback to the mix by one year.

First round, 19th overall: Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After losing out on Deshaun Watson, a reunion with quarterback Jameis Winston is now in the cards. It leaves the New Orleans Saints needing to improve the supporting cast around him.

That’s where Olave comes into play next to Michael Thomas in the passing game. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher averaged 14.4 yards per catch and hauled in 13 touchdowns a season ago. He’s already a refined route-runner and could make an immediate impact for a Saints team that lacks depth at wide receiver.

Related: Top 2022 NFL Draft prospects

Second round, 49th overall: Daniel Faalele, offensive tackle, Minnesota

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of veteran Pro Bowler Terron Armstead in free agency hurts New Orleans big time. The team will now likely rely on James Hurst to play that position. To say it’s a less than ideal scenario for New Orleans would be an understatement.

That’s why we’re going with an offensive tackle with the third pick in this Saints mock draft. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 383 pounds, this dude is built like a house. Surprisingly, he is pretty darn mobile for someone his size and already boasts plus-level pass-protecting skills. Bringing in Faalele could also potentially help Ryan Ramczyk move to left tackle.

Related: New Orleans Saints 2022 opponents

Third round, 98th overall: Matthew Butler, defensive tackle, Tennessee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite yielding the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last season, the New Orleans Saints were average against the run. That included running backs going for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Butler would be the best of both worlds for this team. The 295-pound defensive tackle recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for Tennessee a season ago. He’s stout stopping the run and could provide some interior pass rush next to the likes of edge guys such as Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport.

Rounding out the New Orleans Saints mock draft

Fourth round, 120th overall: Kyren Williams, running back, Notre Dame

Fifth round, 161st overall: Jack Jones, cornerback, Arizona State

Sixth round, 194th overall: Tariq Carpenter, safety, Georgia Tech

Let us know what you think about this New Orleans Saints mock draft in the comments section below.