NFL picks against the spread Week 2, including Buccaneers-Lions

Our NFL picks against the spread for Week 2 is now live. We look at five games in which the Vegas spread will not be fulfilled.
That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being more than a touchdown underdog against the Detroit Lions. We’re also not too bullish on the Eagles at minus 6.5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Without further ado, here’s a look at our NFL picks against the spread for Week 2.
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
- Falcons at Eagles point spread: Philadelphia -6.5
We know that Kirk Cousins and the Falcons put up a dreadful performance on offense in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’re also bullish on this offense moving forward. There is just too much talent, with the likes of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Sure, the Eagles are coming off a big Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. But their defense still leaves a lot to be desired. This will be enough for Atlanta to keep the game close come Monday night.
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
- Seahawks at Patriots point spread: Seattle -3.5
The New England Patriots took care of business on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. It was a pretty stunning performance in Jerod Mayo’s debut as their head coach. But there are also a lot of things that can carry over to Week 2. Rhamondre Stevenson went for 120 yards to help with ball-control offense. New England’s cornerback group was extremely impressive. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off an average performance in a narrow win over a bad Denver Broncos team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
- Buccaneers at Lions point spread: Detroit -7.5
Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s blowout 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Mike Evans caught two touchdown passes of his own. While we’re not expecting a repeat performance in Week 2, that 7.5-point spread doesn’t make much sense. This is magnified by Detroit yielding north of 300 yards to Matthew Stafford in its season-opening win.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Rams at Cardinals point spread: Arizona -1.0
The biggest story heading into this one is Los Angeles’ injury concerns. The team could be without four-fifths of its starting offensive line. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua is also on injured reserve. Even then, this team should be able to take care of business against an average Cardinals squad on Sunday. We really like the Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection. Also, expect Kyren Williams to rebound after an average performance in Week 1.
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Bears at Texans point spread: Houston -6.5
It was the Chicago Bears defense that stepped up to help them overcome a 17-0 deficit against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. We’re still expecting more from the Caleb Williams-led offense moving forward. That includes finding a better connection with Pro Bowl wide receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Sure, C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense is elite. But Chicago’s defense should keep this close. We’re not liking the 6.5-point spread. That’s for sure.