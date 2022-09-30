Las Vegas Raiders: 5 key factors for Week 4 matchup against Denver Broncos

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have to turn the page and focus on the present as the team returns home to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Raiders lost their third game of the season, 24-22, at Tennessee.

This begins a two-game stretch where Las Vegas will face back-to-back AFC West opponents.

“This is an interesting group,” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said of the Broncos on Wednesday. “Obviously, they are going through some changes from last year to this year, relative to their staff and the systems that they’re using and definitely some players that have changed. But explosive team on all three phases, no doubt.”

Here are five key factors to watch for Sunday’s game when the Raiders take on Broncos Country.

Play a full 60 minutes

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Through three weeks, one of the challenges for the Silver and Black has been to play a complete game.

The Raiders have had games where they have played a good half but didn’t follow up in the second half and vice versa.

Even last week was a good example. Despite giving up 24 points in the first half to the Titans, the defense responded with a shutout in the second half.

If the team can put together a plan to help keep zeros on the board defensively or put up points offensively, where both are in favor of the Raiders, they are possibly looking at different outcomes over the last few weeks.

In order to have a complete game, Las Vegas has to do things that will help them rather than harm, such as limiting penalties.

There have been times this season where penalties have hurt on both sides of the ball, including last week when referees threw six flags, costing them 44 yards. That can’t happen again in Week 4.

Las Vegas Raiders need to score touchdowns

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been some great things so far for the Raiders, and there have also been some glaring weaknesses through three games.

One of those weaknesses which may have affected the outcome over the last three games is their red zone scoring.

Last week, the Raiders completed two of its six opportunities in the red zone for touchdowns, compared to Tennessee cashing in all three of its red zone attempts.

As a result, quarterback Derek Carr and the offense need to find plays within its scheme to get into the endzone rather than settling for the reliable Daniel Carlson, who is one of six NFL kickers to be perfect on every field goal and extra point opportunity this season.

Running back Josh Jacobs said the offense has to be on their toes and focused even if a play changes at the line of scrimmage.

“It’s the execution. In this game, especially when you’re in the red zone, it takes 11 guys to be on the same page in the exact moment at the exact time. Right now, we may have 10 guys doing it right and one guy mess up, so we are trying to get on the same page.” Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on lack of execution

Whether it is getting the ball to Davante Adams on a fade route or even going to an unexpected target in wide receiver Keelan Cole, the offense needs to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

If the team continues to struggle in getting the ball into the endzone McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and the players might have to get creative.

Especially in a ballgame like this where you are facing a divisional opponent, getting touchdowns will be beneficial and that four-point swing between getting touchdowns or kicking field goals could be the difference. That’s why the Raiders need to be locked in when it comes to scoring opportunities.

Rivalry week 🔒 pic.twitter.com/rq2oaefSLC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 28, 2022

Josh McDaniels needs to ride the hot hand

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing defenses have found their ways to not let Adams get the ball. As a result, Carr has responded by going to whoever is open.

The recipient last week was wide receiver Mack Hollins, who recorded eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

The Raiders’ primary quarterback said Hollins’ production was not only based on his strengths but also that of Adams and tight end Darren Waller.

“That’s a testament to his ability,” Carr said of Hollins. “That’s also a testament to Davante and Darren pulling coverage and taking people, so Mack can have that opportunity.”

With the number of receivers and pass catchers in this offense, Carr has found the player open down the field multiple times throughout a game.

Here are the Raiders’ leading receivers through three weeks.

Week 1: Davante Adams – 10 receptions, 141, 1 TD

Week 2: Mack Hollins – 5 receptions, 66 yards

Week 3: Mack Hollins – 8 receptions, 158 yards, 1 TD

To see two different players with at least 140 yards, it tells you that the 30-year-old Carr is finding and feeding the hot hand in the offense as the game progresses and not going to one particular player.

Finding the hot hand has been one of the strong suits for Carr and this team, and that needs to continue on Sunday, whether it is from Adams, Hollins, or Waller, because all three are capable of putting up these types of numbers.

Gameplanning against a tough Broncos defense

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

One of the priorities Carr is focused on in preparing for Sunday is facing a great defense led by cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby.

“Surtain and Darby, they may be one of the best duos that we’re going to see all year. They are keeping people out of the endzone, creating turnovers, force more fumbles than any team in the league, so far. So that’ll be a big challenge offensively.” Coach McDaniels on challenges Broncos bring defensively

In addition to Surtain and Darby, the Raiders are also facing pass rushers that are going complicate things for the offense, including newcomer defensive end Randy Gregory from Dallas and 2020 Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Carr said the meetings they have included what to expect from every Denver defender.

“They added Randy. Great player. Since he came into the league, he’s been a phenomenal talent,” Carr said. “Chubb is unbelievable. These guys are awesome and it’s not just those guys, the guys inside are great players. So, we have our work cut out on all three levels.”

Defending Russell Wilson & covering Courtland Sutton

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders defense is going up against new Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a five-year, $245 million contract during the offseason.

Wilson’s go-to player in the passing game has been a healthy Courtland Sutton, who has recorded at least 72 receiving yards in each of his first three games.

As a result, Las Vegas is going to have to step up defensively, whether it is safety Johnathan Abram or cornerback Nate Hobbs facing the Broncos pass catchers like Sutton.

The Raiders have multiple players on the injury report, especially those in the secondary. Hobbs, who suffered a concussion last week, did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. In addition, free safety Tre’von Moehrig and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were both limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

If these players are healthy and are ready to suit up come Sunday, they need to be prepared going up against Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and his weapons in the Denver offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos kick off on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT inside Allegiant Stadium.

