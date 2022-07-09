Houston Texans training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Houston Texans training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend the Houston Methodist Training Center for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Texans training camp for the 2022 season.

Now that the Texans have completely moved on from Deshaun Watson, there’s no longer a strange cloud hanging over the organization. Instead, we’re full steam ahead with Davis Mills, giving the second year pro every opportunity to grab hold of the starting gig for years to come.

With Lovie Smith taking over as head coach, Houston’s 27th ranked defense from a season ago figures to be an area of focus heading into camp. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall selection in April’s draft, will be a large part of their expected growth, but he’s not the only one.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Houston Texans training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Related: Houston Texans schedule, season predictions

Houston Texans training camp schedule

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans’ rookie class will report to training camp on July 24, with veterans reporting July 26. Here’s the full Texans training camp schedule for practices open to the public. Though it should be noted, times and dates are subject to change, depending on weather.

Friday, July 29 at 8 AM

Saturday, July 30 at 8 AM – Back Together Saturday

Tuesday, August 2 at 8 AM

Wednesday, August 3 at 8 AM

Friday, August 5 at 8 AM

Saturday, August 6 at 8 AM

Tuesday, August 9 at 8 AM

Wednesday, August 10 at 8 AM

Houston Texans training camp location

For the fourth year in a row, the Texans will attend training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center, located in Houston, Texas. But the Texans have held camp at a few different locations in their brief history. Here is the full data of where the Texans training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference.

2006-2016, 2019-2022 – Houston Methodist Training Center – Houston, Texas

2017-2018 – The Greenbrier – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

2002-2005 – Houston Texans Training Facility – Houston, Texas

Related: If you’re a fan of the Texans, check out Texans rumors, rankings and news here

Can you go to Texans training camp?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, eight practices will be open to the public. The first practice begins at 8 AM on July 29. Practices are free to attend.

Back Together Saturday

Perhaps the largest, busiest day of Texans training camp will be Back Together Saturday, which takes place on July 30, starting at 8 AM.

Storylines for Houston Texans training camp

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Texans position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Davis Mills taking a second-year leap

The Houston Texans may have surprised everyone by having Davis Mills start 11 games as a third-round rookie QB. But even more eye-popping was that he outplayed several of his peers who were drafted well-ahead of him. Now the second-year pro looks to take a leap under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who’s considered to be a QB guru.

Davis Mills stats: 66.8%, 2,664 passing yards, 16 TD, 10 INT

Still just 23 years old, Mills has had an entire offseason to refine his game. We’ve already seen what he’s capable on a talent-depleted roster, what can he do as he gains comfort, knowing he’s the unquestioned starter? While many of his pass-catchers remain the same, the Texans are also expecting Nico Collins to take a second-year leap, and newcomer John Metchie could make an impact late in the year. We’ll see just how high Mills’ ceiling goes.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, does Davis Mills make the cut?

Sorting out the running back room

As a former 1,000-yard rusher, Marlon Mack is expected to be the starting running back, but Rex Burkhead’s likely to see some extra work on third downs, catching passes out of the backfield. We also can’t completely discount rookie Dameon Pierce, who’s a good bet to steal some opportunities in short-yardage situations.

That could be the exact rotation, with Mack taking the bulk of the carries, Burkhead seeing action on third-and-passing situations, and Pierce becoming a short-yardage specialist, but they all still need to earn their respective roles. That will all be determined throughout training camp and carry on into preseason.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Finding the best three linebackers

We already know Christian Kirksey will be a starting linebacker, and Kamu Grugier-Hill will join him. But is third-round Alabama rookie Christian Harris ready to join them as a starter? Coming from a pro-ready college, Harris likely has the leg-up in competition, despite 2021 fifth-round selection Garret Wallow coming on strong as of late.

They also traded for the athletic Blake Cashman, who may be primed for a core special teams role if he misses out on the chance to start. Either way, the Texans have improved their linebacker depth heading into camp.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

Is Derek Stingley Jr. the real deal?

One player Texans fans likely can’t wait to see is former LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. While pre-draft hype circled around Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, the Texans happily selected Stingley over Gardner. Now we get to see if his athletic abilities can lead to ballhawking opportunities at the next level. Stingley’s shown an ability to be an elite shutdown corner in college, but this is the real deal.

Seeing Stingley battle with Brandin Cooks in camp should be a treat for all to see. Cooks ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he’s now 28. Can Stingley’s 4.4 speed hang with Cooks, or does the burner still have the jets? We should see a lot of fun battles late in the summer.