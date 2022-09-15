WATCH: Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson working out is the best thing you’ll see all day

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was the victim of an attempted car jacking in D.C. late last month that saw him shot twice in the lower-body.

The former Alabama standout was well on his way to becoming Washington’s starting running back when the unimaginable happened. However, the larger-scale concern has been over his health. After spending some time in the hospital, Robinson was released two days after the shooting. He was then placed on the non-football injury list with the expectation that the rookie would miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

He now have an update on this situation. It should bring a smile to everyone. One day after it was reported that Robinson is taking part in drills at the Commanders’ complex, a video has surfaced of him working out. As you will see below, Robinson’s right leg is tightly wrapped. But he looked to be pretty darn agile during the workout.

Great to see Brian Robinson practicing again 🙏 (via @BrianR_4) pic.twitter.com/KJp84aSmyR — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2022

That’s just awesome to see. Not only is Robinson looking good, it’s great that he doesn’t have any long-lasting injuries from the attempted car jacking and shooting.

Brian Robinson on track for Week 5 return

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) reacts after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that there’s a realistic expectation Robinson will be back on the field to make his NFL regular season debut Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

That fits in well with videos of Robinson working out on the side during Washington practices. Immediately after Robinson was shot, the Commanders displayed confidence that he would be able to return sooner rather than later.

“He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is. Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.” Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew on Brian Robinson (Aug. 31, 2022)

From an on-field perspective, Washington was able to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 with Robinson sidelined. Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes. Much-maligned running back Antonio Gibson, who Robinson had surpassed on the depth chart, added 140 total yards on 22 touches.

Brian Robinson stats (2021): 271 attempts, 1,343 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 296 receiving yards, 16 TD

As you can see, Robinson was dominant during his final season with Alabama before Washington made him a third-round pick. He had played well during the preseason and will be great addition to the team once Week 5 comes along.

For now, Washington is slated to take on the Detroit Lions as the team looks to go 2-0 for the first time since all the way back in 2011.