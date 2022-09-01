Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson to miss first 4 games of NFL season

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is headed for the non-football injury list, sidelining him for the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

Robinson was shot multiple times as the target of an armed robbery last weekend, requiring him to be rushed to the hospital. He suffered gunshot wounds to his glute and knee, with doctors keeping him in the hospital until he was discharged on Monday.

Brian Robinson college stats (2021): 1,343 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns

While the Commanders haven’t provided a timetable for his return, the first sign of him playing in 2022 came when he made the initial 53-man roster and Washington cut two running backs. There remains optimism that he will make his NFL debut early this season, but the former star Alabama running back will be sidelined at least four games.

Related: Washington Commanders hope for Brian Robinson return later in 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list. Under NFL rules, he is required to miss the first four weeks of the season. For now, the team is at least holding out some hope for a Week 5 return.

It’s not the start to the 2022 season Robinson wanted, especially after the strong impression he made this summer. Drafted with the 98th overall pick, the 6-foot-1 running back quickly pushed his way up the depth chart and seemed to surpass Antonio Gibson as the starter.

While missing the first four games is a blow for his chances to standout early in the regular season, the possibility of him playing football in October is remarkable considering he was shot twice. Washington will obviously exercise caution, not rushing him back until he’s ready.

Once Robinson is cleared to play and he finds the rhythm and comfort he displayed early this summer, he should quickly recapture a role as an important piece of the Commanders’ offense.

Related: Washington Commanders schedule