6 Green Bay Packers NFL trade deadline targets that could help save the season, including Da’Ron Payne

The Green Bay Packers season is in a precarious position heading into Week 7. Even if they win on Sunday versus the Washington Commanders, that would only move their record to 4-3. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, that is well below expectations and is why there is a strong chance they could swing a trade or two to improve their chances of achieving their season goal.

With two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers back on the roster, the Packers had high hopes heading into the 2022 season. It’s understandable since the team finished 13-4 last season and was left with a bad taste in their mouth after being ousted in the divisional round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

Yet, this season has been filled with frustration as they enter Week 7 at 3-3. After getting off to a fast start by winning three of their first four, they have suffered back-to-back upset losses to New York’s football teams. The worst came in Week 5 when the Jets pushed the Pack around at home en route to a shocking 27-10 victory.

The major weaknesses in the Green Bay roster have started to show over the last couple of weeks and if they have any hopes of even winning their division they need to address them at the NFL trade deadline, if possible. With that in mind, let’s take a look at six players the Green Bay Packers could target ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver

It looks like it could be a lost season for the New Orleans Saints when they fell to 2-5 after a Thursday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It could mean the team starts to move a few expandable talents with value so they can gain some draft capital for next April. One of those players could be wideout Jarvis Landry.

The former Dolphins and Browns star was a late offseason free-agent addition and has not risen beyond a WR. With Michael Thomas healthy and rookie Chris Olave off to a strong start. While Landry isn’t the player that earned five trips to the Pro Bowl anymore, he is still a threat in the passing game. And with Sammy Watkins still recovering from an injury and Randall Cobb possibly out for a month, Landry would be a solid addition at a cheap rate.

DJ Moore, wide receiver

While there is some doubt the Carolina Panthers will trade top receiver, DJ Moore, they also claimed Christian McCaffrey was not available and then traded him to the 49ers on Thursday. It may not be in the Panthers’ best interest right now to trade him, but if they can get good draft picks in return they need to pull the trigger.

Moore is having a down year, but the three seasons where he racked up 1,100 yards or more with the likes of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield at QB show how gifted he is. The Packers don’t need Moore but they have had problems filling the hole left by Davante Adams. The Panthers star may not be as good as Adams, but with Rodgers as his QB, he may become pretty close.

Da’Ron Payne, defensive tackle

While the Packers’ defense has been exceptional at slowing down passing attacks — they have the best passing yards per game average in the NFL — they have been terrible at slowing down the run. Multiple teams have run all over them in 2022 and several backs have had 100-yard rushing games. One player that could help seal up some of those rushing lanes is Washington Commanders tackle Da’Ron Payne.

Payne will be a free agent after this season and the team passed on extending him in the summer. With the Commanders falling to 2-4 and likely losing starting QB Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future, they could and should trade Payne. He is off to another strong start with three sacks for a Commanders’ defense that has been solid. His value will never be higher and Washington is in need of draft picks to fix the various issues around the roster.

Mike Gesicki, tight end

Despite being hit with the franchise tag in the offseason and seeming like a key part of the offense, Mike Gesicki is in the midst of a down year. Sure, the Miami Dolphins have been without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa for two and a half games. But even when he was healthy and the offense was running on all cylinders, the 2018 second-round pick wasn’t targetted often.

As a player headed to free agency and not playing well, Gesicki could come cheap, and be a different path to go to improve the passing game if they can’t land an impact receiver before Nov. 1. He would also be an upgrade over Robert Tonyan, who has offered little this season.

Kendrick Bourne or Nelson Agholor, wide receivers

The New England Patriots could look to make additions by subtraction at the deadline. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are two players who could see their time with the team come to an end soon. Both were signed in the 2021 offseason and were solid to good in their debut year. However, it seems that Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, and Hunter Henry are now the focus of the passing game. Making Bourne and Agholor expendable.

Neither man would make massive impacts for the Packers, however, they would offer depth and upside. When you have an elite signal-caller like Rodgers every wide receiver has a chance to improve on their previous stats. Agholor is a free agent after this season, which might mean he could come at a more affordable rate. He has also had the better start to 2022 among the two.