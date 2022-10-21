D.J. Moore drawing significant trade interest, Carolina Panthers view him as ‘foundational piece’

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers firesale is underway with Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson already dealt, all eyes are now focused on the possibility of a Brian Burns or D.J. Moore trade. With the Panthers currently the only team actively selling before the NFL trade deadline, many around the league are making calls to try and make the next big move.

Carolina is committed to building for the future, offloading some of its high-priced talents and waving the white flag on the 2022 NFL season. After trading McCaffrey and Anderson, the Panthers now have picked up six picks in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts. It’s all set the stage for general manager Scott Fitterer’s phone to be ringing constantly as several NFL teams eye impact talent on Carolina’s roster.

D.J. Moore stats (20220: 20 receptions, 204 receiving yards, 10.2 yards per catch

Draft picks acquired by Carolina Panthers

2023: San Francisco 49ers’ 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks

San Francisco 49ers’ 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks 2024: 49ers’ 5th and Arizona Cardinals’ 6th-round picks

49ers’ 5th and Arizona Cardinals’ 6th-round picks 2025: Cardinals’ 7th-round pick

While rival executives aren’t calling about Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, Carolina is generating plenty of interest surrounding Moore, Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn. However, it doesn’t mean the Panthers are even willing to negotiate a deal.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, multiple teams have called the Panthers about Moore and the inquiries are expected to increase after the McCaffrey trade. However, Carolina is making it clear that the young wideout is a “foundational piece” of their offense and a deal is unlikely to happen this season.

Moore, the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is in the midst of a disappointing season statistically. The 25-year-old receiver ranks 63rd in receptions, 79th in receiving yards and 79th in yards per catch. He has also only scored one touchdown through his first six games.

NFL talent evaluators and coaches recognize that Moore is a victim of a terrible situation. He’s been stuck on a franchise that is dealing with quarterback purgatory, but he has delivered at least 1,100 receiving yards annually from 2019-’21.

D.J. Moore contract: $6.1 million cap hit (2022), $25.04 million cap hit (2023), $20.925 million cap hit (2024-’25)

Because Moore is under team control through 2025, Carolina is far more likely to keep him. The front office recognizes that Moore can be one of the most impactful wide receivers in the NFC, especially if they land a franchise-caliber quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a contender making an offer that is too good to be turned down, Moore is likely staying in Carolina along with Burns and Horn.

