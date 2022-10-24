3 reasons why the Washington Commanders should sell at the NFL trade deadline

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera recently addressed how the team would approach the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. But he didn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know. Washington is keeping all options open, whether that means selling off their desirable pieces to other organizations or even becoming buyers.

Reasonably, with the Commanders in last place of the NFC East, showing no signs of a quick turnaround, the Commanders shouldn’t waste their time talking about players they could acquire. Instead, general manager Martin Mayhew should be putting his time toward getting the most out of the existing players on his roster via trade.

Carson Wentz’s absence likely means more losing

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While Rivera’s comments were made before we had the official outlook for starting quarterback Carson Wentz, we now know that the Commanders have placed the signal-caller on injured reserve. Dealing with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, Wentz will miss at least four games and possibly more. With Wentz out of the lineup until at least Week 11, the task will fall on backup Taylor Heinicke, who did just enough not to tank Washington’s season a year ago but not enough for the team to feel Wentz was a better solution.

With the Commanders going 2-4 under Wentz, it’s hard to envision Heinicke doing much worse. But then again, it’s also difficult to see the career backup having a successful record against Indianapolis, Minnesota, and Philadelphia — the next three opponents on Washington’s schedule. If the Commanders are sitting at 4-6 or 5-5, wouldn’t it then be better to turn to fifth-round rookie Sam Howell and see what he can do instead of playing out the string of a lost season?

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback

Selling now helps Washington Commanders win later

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The fanbase never wants to see homegrown talent head out the door. The same goes for the players who bought in and wanted to be a part of the Washington organization, such as William Jackson, who joined the team as a free agent a year ago. But, as we’ve seen with Jackson, sometimes plans get foiled. And sometimes, we need to look past the short-term losses and appreciate the potential for long-term gains.

The point is, the Commanders are headed nowhere fast, and without some drastic changes, it’s hard to see how this franchise can get a step ahead of their NFC East peers. The Eagles appear to have built their roster the right way, adding elite talent in the trenches, building a playmaking secondary, getting game-breaking weapons on offense, and then finding a steal by drafting their QB in the second round, not only saving tons of money on their salary cap but also avoiding the massive investment typically needed to uncover a franchise solution.

In Dallas, they have built a powerhouse, with one of the game’s best defenders in Micah Parsons and with Dak Prescott in town, combined with the draw of the star on the helmet in a massive market, the Cowboys are always going to be a threat, on some level. We don’t know what to expect in New York from the Giants, but they finally appear to have made a great hire at head coach with Brian Daboll. It’s possible this team’s talent only continues to grow under the proper tutelage.

But what about Washington? Coach Rivera is on the hot seat. They don’t have a franchise quarterback and are likely at least a year or two away from contending. Their best path involves selling off veterans who don’t fit their competitive timeline, such as defensive tackle Daron Payne, 25, who’s set for free agency at the end of the season.

If Payne can bring back a Day 2 selection, that gives Washington a chance to bring in a much less expensive player who might be able to be more impactful on the win column in the long run. Payne is just one example. Washington has several pieces other teams would have an interest in at the right price.

Related: Buyers or sellers? Washington Commanders leaving all options on the table ahead of NFL trade deadline

Tanking really is the best option for Commanders

Sure, coach Rivera, the players, and many fans won’t even entertain the idea of tanking or how losing now can help set up a more prosperous future in D.C., but it’s what’s best for the franchise at this point. Finishing the season at 6-11 or something close likely gets the Commanders a top-ten pick, just ahead of their 11th draft placement a year ago. But finishing 5-12 or worse could get them near the top five, where several quarterback prospects are likely to be picked.

Imagine if the Commanders had a chance at landing Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud No. 1 overall? Or even a little bit later, lucking into Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker or Alabama’s Bryce Young in the top five picks? Wouldn’t that be drastically better than landing in the middle range, perhaps trying to uncover the next QB prospect who doesn’t have elite traits but has enough intangibles to develop into a starter?

Although it wouldn’t be fun to watch for the rest of the 2022 football season, Washington has a real opportunity to land a top quarterback in the 2023 draft class. Trading more pieces now only helps secure the face of the franchise, which could come at the perfect time after the franchise recently rebranded. They’d actually have a cornerstone worthy of selling tickets, jerseys, and other valuable memorabilia that increases the value of Dan Snyder’s organization, something they could really use in D.C.

Related: NFL mock draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker land in perfect spots in latest 2023 NFL Draft mock