The Match Golf 2022: When, where, who, and how to watch

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since 2018, The Match golf exhibition event has reigned in millions of followers tuning in to see professional golfers mixed in with pro athletes, who don’t get paid to hit a golf ball. Some of the most popular names who have participated in the event include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.

Well, Capital One’s The Match is back in 2022, with new competitors and we’re here to give you all the necessary details to help you follow along. Here’s what we know so far.

When is golf’s The Match

In 2022, The Match will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 PM EST, about seven months after the last version of the event in 2021.

How to watch The Match

Sponsored by Capital One, The Match can once again be seen on TNT at 6:30 PM EST on June 1.

Last year saw an average of 1.2 million viewers tune in to watch the competition. With more big names back in 2022, this year’s exhibition might fetch even more.

Where is The Match 2022 taking place?

The location of The Match will once again take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

This is the same site of one of last year’s events, but different than The Match location of the first four, which took place at a different location in Nevada, in addition to various spots in Florida, Arizona, and Montana.

Who is competing in The Match?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike versions of the past, The Match won’t feature any professional golfers in 2022. Instead, onlookers will get to see true amateurs battling it out on the green, but that doesn’t mean the showing won’t still be highly anticipated.

This matchup features a team of two NFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks versus two AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks, pitting Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady against the duo of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. It’s the old guys against the spry ones.

Of the QB quartet, only Allen has yet to win a Super Bowl ring, but his Buffalo Bills are the current favorite heading into the 2022 football season.

Even though it may not count toward anything, many are looking forward to the Tom Brady golf match on June 1. Just because this contest doesn’t take place on the gridiron, it doesn’t mean these competitors will back down from an opportunity to show who’s best.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Who won The Match in 2021?

Maybe setting up for a possibility to repeat the approach in 2022, there were two versions of The Match for fans to enjoy in 2021.

The first took place on July 6 in Big Sky, Montana at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin.

In this event, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers managed to take down the duo of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a final score of 3 to 2.

The second matchup occurred on November 26 in Paradise, Nevada at the Wynn Golf Club, the same site for the upcoming event in 2022.

Only this time there weren’t any amateurs involved, only the pros. Fans tuning in for the day’s festivities got to see Brooks Koepka outduel Bryson DeChambeau with the final tally coming in at 5 to 3.

With no professional golfers to balance the scales in the upcoming event, who knows what final scores we could see. It could be a wild day at the golf course.