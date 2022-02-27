Tampa Bay Buccaneers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Changes are coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little over a calendar year after they won the Super Bowl.

Seven-time champion Tom Brady has announced his retirement. This leaves a major hole at quarterback, one that could be filled through the trade block or the NFL Draft itself. There’s also an open question whether young signal caller Kyle Trask is a starter-caliber option.

For a Buccaneers team that still boasts legitimate Super Bowl expectations, what happens during the draft will tell us about their future. Before getting into our Buccaneers mock draft, let’s check in on what selections they will have in Vegas this spring.

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks

1st round: 27th overall

2nd round: 60th overall

3rd round: 91st overall

4th round: 131st overall

5th round: 169th overall

7th round: 245th overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers mock draft: Finding balance between short-term contention and long-term relevance

Head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht find themselves in an interesting situation heading into the draft. Tampa firmly believes that it is still a championship contender despite Brady’s retirement. It’s also not completely etched in stone that Tom Terrific won’t come back, complicating things further.

This specific Buccaneers mock draft is under the guise that Brady has in fact made up his decision and will not be back. Even if they add a veteran quarterback via free agency or a trade, this is an era the Bucs must address.

1st round, 27th overall: Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As we noted above, it’s an open question whether Tampa belives Kyler Trask can be a starter-caliber quarterback. The team’s public stance that Blaine Gabbert can hold down the fort also seems a bit ridiculous given his track record.

Enter into the equation a prospect that many view to be the best quarterback in a weak class at that position. Pickett is coming off a tremendous final season with Pittsburgh and is pretty much the only signal caller in the draft with a floor as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His improved accuracy coupled with decision making and an ability to progress through his reads has to be appealing to head coach Bruce Arians and Co.

2nd round, 60th overall: Jamaree Salyer, guard, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The shocking retirement of 28-year-old Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a less-than-stellar situation. Regardless of who is under center next season, Tampa needs to find a starter-caliber guard.

Why not utilize a second-round pick on a player in Salyer who displays ridiculous athleticism for someone his size? The 325-pound guard can also play tackle in a pinch. That would enable the Buccaneers to save a roster spot due to his versatility. With an ability to be a Day 1 starter, this would be an absolute steal for the Bucs.

3rd round, 91st overall: Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With fellow edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and William Gholston slated to become free agents, Tampa Bay will need to find more depth behind Shaq Barrett. It will likely target a veteran. But bringing in a rookie could make a ton of sense.

Sure Smith’s college stats leave a lot to be desired (seven sacks in 30 career games). But his tape tells us a story of a versatile defender who can have success playing multiple positions. He already boasts a pro-ready frame (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) and displayed a ton of flashes as Ohio State’s best pass rusher over the past two seasons.

4th round, 131st overall: Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive tackle, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Noticing a theme here? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a ton of free agents to worry about retaining. Among them, Ndamukong Suh, is highly unlikely to be back. He’s regressed big time in recent seasons. There’s also not much behind him on the depth chart.

Bringing in a studly defensive tackle in Uwazurike would be a win in this Buccaneers mock draft. He earned All Big 12 honors while recording nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season. We’re talking about a plug-and-play interior defensive lineman.

Rounding out Buccaneers mock draft

5th round, 169th overall: Hassan Haskins, running back, Michigan

7th round, 245th overall: Tre Turner, wide receiver, Virginia Tech

