Bruce Arians retires as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In yet another shocking piece of NFL news this offseason, Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk reports that Arians has announced his retirement after three seasons as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

“Add this to the craziest, newsiest NFL offseason in modern league history: Bruce Arians, who coached the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory less than 14 months ago, is stepping aside to take a front-office role with the team effective immediately.” Peter King on Bruce Arians’ retirement

King goes on to report that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

Bruce Arians retires from coaching

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Arians, 69, posted a 31-18 record in three seasons as the Buccaneers’ head coach. Working with Tom Brady, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory following the 2020 season.

Prior to his arrival in Tampa Bay, Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons. He posted a 49-30-1 record in the desert. The longtime NFL assistant got his first head-coaching gig on an interim basis with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2012 — posting a 9-3 record in 12 games.

Arians’ NFL career dates all the way back to 1989 when he was the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach. He’s spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, too.

As a breaking story, we’ll have more information on Bruce Arians’ retirement when it becomes available.