San Francisco 49ers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation remains the biggest talking point in Northern California following their second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons.

San Francisco will likely turn to youngster Trey Lance to replace Jimmy Garoppolo under center — adding more draft capital to the mix in the process.

Before we get into the 49ers mock draft, let’s look at all of the picks they boast leading up to the annual event this spring.

2022 San Francisco 49ers draft picks

2nd round: 61st overall

3rd round: 93rd and 98th overall

4th round: 133rd overall

5th round: 172nd overall

6th round: 186th overall

7th round: Comp pick

San Francisco 49ers mock draft: Adding depth to championship contender

The San Francisco 49ers held a 10-point fourth quarter lead against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. For the second time in three seasons, Kyle Shanahan blew a late-game lead with a potential Lombardi Trophy on the line.

However ugly that end to the season might have been, it’s clear that these 49ers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Outside of the aforementioned quarterback situation, there’s some moves general manager John Lynch and Co. must make in order to fill out the 49ers’ roster. Without a first-round pick, it’s going to be key to find some value later in the draft.

2nd round, 61st overall: Derion Kendrick, cornerback, Georgia

Cornerback is of obvious concern for the 49ers’ brass. In reality, a lot of this had to do with Lynch and Co. dropping the ball in terms of finding proven talent last offseason. After all, relying on the likes of Josh Norman to play heavy snaps was never a great idea. Once Jason Verrett went down to a season-ending injury in Week 1, this was magnified further.

Norman and Verrett join K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson as free agents this offseason. Sure Ambry Thomas looked good down the stretch as a rookie. But there’s a major need to find another long-term corner.

Enter into the equation the 6-foot Kendrick. While the former Georgia star is seen as a bit raw and is limited to the boundary position, he has the skill-set to be a starter in the NFL. His reactive ability on the outside also fits well in San Francisco’s defensive scheme.

3rd round, 93rd overall: Dylan Parham, guard, Memphis

Star 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson is slated to become a free agent and is going to demand a ton of cash on the open market after earning his first ever Pro Bowl trip last season. Even if San Francisco re-signs Tomlinson, guard remains a need. A second-round pick last year, Aaron Banks played all of five snaps on offense. Veteran Daniel Brunskill is a pedestrian starting guard and will be a restricted free agent.

This is the long-form way of saying San Francisco must add more young depth to the mix a long the interior of its offensive line. A former track and field star in high school, Parham came to Memphis as a tight end before moving to the offensive line in 2018. He ended up being a four-year starter for the Tigers and displays ridiculous athleticism for his 6-foot-3 frame. It also helps that Parham is seen as a good fit in San Francisco’s zone-blocking scheme. He could end up being a Day 1 starter.

3rd round, 98th overall: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Given the production Bonitto displayed with the Sooners, it’s a real surprise that experts don’t have him going until the end of Day 2. Here’s a dude who recorded 26.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his final two seasons with Oklahoma. Perhaps, some are concerned about his smallish size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds). With that said, his athleticism and pass rush prowess is undeniable.

If Bonitto is able to gain some weight, he’d be a great fit in San Francisco’s defense. He’s not scheme specific, meaning the EDGE rusher can play both with his hands down and at linebacker. It would be similar to how San Francisco used Samson Ebukam last season. And in reality, pass rush is a need on the outside opposite Nick Bosa.

4th round, 133rd overall: Alec Lindstrom, center, Boston College

This 49ers mock draft has Lynch and Co. replenishing their offensive line in a big way. Exhausting a fourth-round pick on a three-year college starter at a position of utmost need would be seen as a win. At 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds, Lindstrom fits the 49ers’ model of more athletic linemen. He’s also seen as a fit in the 49ers zone-blocking scheme.

This selection would be more about 2023 and moving forward. Signed as a free agent last offseason, Alex Mack earned Pro Bowl honors in his first year with the San Francisco 49ers. But he’s 36 years old and doesn’t have a whole lot remaining in the tank.

Filling out the San Francisco 49ers draft class

5th round: 172nd overall: Calvin Austin III, wide receiver, Memphis

6th round: 186th overall: Jake Ferguson, tight end, Wisconsin

7th round: Comp pick: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, cornerback, USC

7th round: Comp pick: Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive line, Iowa State

7th round: Comp pick: Percy Butler, safety, Louisian-Lafayette

