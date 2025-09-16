Who is the best kicker in fantasy football? Projecting the best fantasy kickers each week isn’t always easy, as high-scoring offenses could result in fewer points than a kicker on a team that often isn’t efficient in the red zone. Ahead of the NFL action this week, we’re examining some of the best fantasy kickers for Week 3.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy kicker rankings, providing a bit of analysis and NFL stats on the 15 best kickers for fantasy football this week.

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brandon Aubrey is the best kicker in fantasy football. That tends to be the case when you have a 90 percent conversion rate on 30 attempts from 50-plus yards and a 91.3% conversion rate on kicks between 40-49 yards over the last two seasons. Making him even more appealing in Week 3, Chicago has allowed the second-most points per drive (3.16) this season.

2. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After nearly kicking himself out of a job in 2022, Chris Boswell has recaptured his form as one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, boasting a 93.8 percent conversion rate on 80 attempts since 2023. Since 2025, he’s averaged nearly three field-goal attempts per game. Heading into Week 3, the New England Patriots defense is surrendering the sixth-most yards per drive (37.4), but it has allowed only three red-zone trips in two games. All of that indicates a game where the Steelers’ offense stalls in field-goal range, and Boswell could put up double-digit fantasy points again.

3. Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering Week 3, Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader leads the NFL in points scored (32). While this Colts offense may slow down, we don’t expect it to screech to a halt on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans’ defense has performed better than expected in 2025, but it still ranks 16th in third-down conversion rate allowed (40.7 percent) and 29th against the run (150 rushing yards per game allowed). Where the Titans have excelled is in the red zone, with a 44.4 percent touchdown rate. This is the kind of matchup where Indianapolis should be able to set Shrader up for 2-5 field-goal attempts and potentially two extra-point attempts.

4. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Cameron Dicker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts) with a 94.06 percent conversion rate. Not only is he consistently accurate, but the Los Angeles Chargers placekicker should also get a few good opportunities from distance this coming Sunday. The Chargers’ offense averages the second-most yards per drive (49.3) and the second-most points per drive (3.38). Los Angeles’ opponent, the Denver Broncos, has allowed the most field-goal attempts (nine) this year. While we might not see many touchdowns in this game, Dicker could make three or more field goals and add an extra-point try or two.



5. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers defense should provide this offense with short fields on Sunday. Ordinarily, that would increase the chances of more touchdowns instead of field-goal opportunities, but the Cleveland Browns defense has allowed just seven red-zone trips this season and limited opposing teams to 17.5 yards per drive (first) on 22 drives. That suggests McManus will be busy in Week 3, and he has made 92.3 percent of his field-goal attempts since joining Green Bay last year.

6. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

We’d typically have a more conservative projection for Harrison Butker, given the state of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. However, the New York Giants are allowing the fourth-most yards per drive (37.9) this season. Kansas City simply doesn’t have the receiving corps or the ground game to score touchdowns as easily as Dallas and Washington did earlier this season. Instead, the Chiefs’ offense will have to settle more often for field-goal attempts. We see a path to double-digit fantasy points for Butker.

7. Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have found their kicker. Tyler Loop has made all four of his field-goal attempts this season, including three from 40-plus yards out, and he’s 9-for-10 on extra-point attempts. In Week 3, the Ravens’ offense faces a Detroit Lions unit that ranks middle of the pack in points per drive (2.29) and yards per drive (28.9) allowed. With the Ravens’ coaching staff far more willing to settle for field goals than Detroit, we expect Loop to be the highest-scoring kicker on Monday Night Football.

8. Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

We’ll note coming into this Week 3 matchup that the Houston Texans are one of just two teams (Colts) that haven’t had an opponent make a field goal against them this season. We anticipate Cam Little changing that. The most reliable element of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense this season is their rushing attack, averaging the most rushing yards per game (169.5) and the highest yards-per-carry average (5.7). However, Jacksonville is just 5-for-11 in the red zone this year and it is fifth in field-goal attempts (six). Givevn Houston is weak versus the run (50 percent Success Rate allowed, 32nd in NFL), we’d bet on Little having quite a few opportunities.

9. Parker Romo, Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fresh off going six-for-six in his Atlanta Falcons debut, including five field-goal conversions, it’s safe to say Parker Romo has replaced Younghoe Koo. It’s great timing ahead of a Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Through two games, the Panthers are allowing the seventh-most points per drive (37.3), the fifth-most field goals (six), and the ninth-lowest red-zone touchdown rate (44.4 percent). Given Atlanta’s offense ranks 28th in red-zone touchdown rate (28.6 percent), Romo can deliver double-digit fantasy points again.

10. Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

We’ll likely see Matt Prater ranking higher in the Week 3 consensus fantasy football rankings against the league’s worst defense. However, our optimism for his fantasy ceiling is slightly tempered ahead of Thursday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins have allowed the third-most red-zone touchdowns (six), and the Buffalo Bills have scored seven touchdowns in 11 red-zone trips so far. Prater is a safe top-10 play; he just might not finish the week as a top-five scorer.

11. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams have allowed the second-most converted field goals (seven) this season, but they’ve also surrendered just a single touchdown on 20 drives. It’s not exactly an ideal matchup for a Philadelphia Eagles offense that ranks 19th in red-zone trips (five) and 24th in yards per drive (28.8) this season. It’s an intriguing matchup for Jake Elliott, though; he has a 79.5 percent conversion rate since last season and is averaging just 1.63 field-goal attempts per game over his last 19 contests.

12. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a gamble on Evan McPherson in Week 3. When Jake Browning was the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback from Weeks 12-18 in 2023, McPherson averaged just 1.6 field-goal attempts and 2.6 extra-point attempts per game. The risk is higher for this matchup because the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive front should feast on Cincinnati’s offensive line. However, we do like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Vikings’ cornerbacks. Just a few big plays could set up McPherson for two field goals made from distance and an extra-point attempt.

13. Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kicking is just as much about the mind as it is the leg. Unfortunately, it’s the mental aspect that gives us pause with Chase McLaughlin versus the New York Jets. He’s missed a field-goal attempt in consecutive weeks. It’s the first time that’s happened to him since 2022, when he missed field goals in four consecutive contests (Weeks 9-12). The matchup is enticing, given New York has allowed seven extra points made and five field goals converted in two games. We just have that slight pause about whether there’s carryover after missing in consecutive games.

14. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ka’imi Fairbairn is one of the best NFL kickers right now. Unfortunately, the situation with this Houston Texans offense is suboptimal. The Texans’ offensive line is allowing one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL, and as talented as C.J. Stroud is, he makes plenty of turnover-worthy decisions when under duress. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars defense leads the NFL in turnover rate (28.6 percent). On top of that, Jacksonville’s opponents have attempted just two field goals this year. Fairbairn is money, but we have doubts about how often the Texans’ offense will be in scoring range.

15. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rounding out our Week 3 fantasy K rankings, Daniel Carlson is one of the most consistent options in the NFL. From Week 7 of 2024 to Week 2 of this season, Carlson has made at least two field goals in 11 of his last 13 games. Facing a slightly below-average defense in the Washington Commanders, Carlson feels like a safe bet for at least 8 fantasy points.