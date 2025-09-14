The National Football League is the most popular sport in the country, and there are few things football fans love more than overreacting to what happened in Week 2. That’s why Week 2 can be so important, offering better answers to whether what we saw from all 32 teams in the regular-season opener was a fluke or a sign of things to come this season.

As Sunday’s main slate draws to a close, let’s dive into our NFL Week 3 power rankings with a look at how the 28 teams performed in Week 2. We’ve also previewed the teams playing on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, with postgame analysis coming after those matchups conclude.

32. Miami Dolphins (30)

It’s time for the Miami Dolphins to hit the reset button as an organization. What makes that more complicated is that general manager Chris Grier waited a little too long on a Tyreek Hill trade, as the NFL’s active investigation into domestic violence allegations will impact what teams pursue him. Moves made to fix the offensive line didn’t pan out, and without an effective run game, Mike McDaniel’s offense is fairly easy to stop. The bottom line is simple: it’s time for a new general manager and head coach in Miami.

31. Cleveland Browns (28)

For a half, the Cleveland Browns looked like the team that came missed kicks away from beating the Bengals. Then the team everyone expected before the season showed up in the second half, being outscored 31-7 until a garbage-time touchdown. We’re not going to put much stock in Dillon Gabriel throwing his first touchdown pass in his NFL debut since it came against the Ravens’ backups. Let Joe Flacco take the hits in the next three weeks against the Packers, Lions, and Vikings; then Gabriel can take over as the Browns’ starting quarterback.

30. Carolina Panthers (32)

Kudos to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers for rallying in Week 2, making the Cardinals sweat out what was originally a 27-3 game late in the third quarter. It still ended in a loss, but this is the version of the Panthers that showed up and fought in nearly every game in the second half last season. The talent still isn’t there to win much, but at least Dave Canales’ team fights.

29. New Orleans Saints (29)

The New Orleans Saints will be one of the worst NFL teams in 2025, but at least they are staying competitive in games thus far. Spencer Rattler is performing adequately, and Alvin Kamara is averaging over 4.53 yards per carry this season, so this young offensive line deserves credit. Considering how low expectations for New Orleans were this season, we’re just trying to highlight the positives that bode well for the future.

28. Tennessee Titans (27)

Already without right tackle JC Latham, the Tennessee Titans offensive line also lost guard Kevin Zeitler to an injury in Week 2. It goes without saying how awful of a situation that put rookie quarterback Cam Ward in. He took five sacks on Sunday, and while sacks are typically credited to the quarterback, he lived under duress versus the Rams’ defensive line. It won’t be that much better in Week 3 against the Colts’ defense. At this point, we just hope Ward stays healthy this season.

27. New York Jets (25)

One takeaway from Week 2, the success of the New York Jets‘ offense in the regular-season opener appears to be a much bigger indictment on Pittsburgh’s defense. Facing Buffalo, Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields went a combined 10-for-22 with 54 net passing yards, taking 4 sacks. Through two games, it is quite clear that New York’s defense doesn’t have the talent to make Aaron Glenn’s defense work. Facing one of the league’s top run defenses in Week 3, it will be another rough outing for this Jets’ offense.

26. New York Giants (31)

Performances like this from the New York Giants offense will certainly be rare this season, but they sure are an incredible reminder of how phenomenal second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers is. What has to be a bit concerning for New York is how easily Dallas exploited the Giants’ secondary, which the front office poured tens of millions of dollars into this offseason. On the bright side, a 0-2 record is great for draft positioning, and New York at least delivered an entertaining game.

25. New England Patriots (27)

It’s a step forward for the New England Patriots, even if it comes against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Drake Maye (3 total touchdowns) played a lot more like a franchise-caliber quarterback in Week 2, resulting in this Patriots’ offense going 7-for-12 on third-down attempts and averaging 6.1 yards per play. There are still plenty of improvements for New England to make on both sides of the ball, but we certainly wouldn’t rule out the fan base experiencing a win over the Steelers in Week 3.

24. Chicago Bears (21)

It seems clear that it’s going to get worse before it gets better for Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. After a relatively solid performance from the defense in Week 1, this unit just imploded against a Lions’ offense that clearly had a lot to prove, and they took it out on a division foe. On the bright side, at least the Cowboys’ defense this Sunday looked like a unit that Caleb Williams should be able to have some success against. However, it could be a little while before Johnson gets his first win.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (23)

(Written before Monday Night Football). A Week 2 Monday Night Football duel against the Chargers is a proving ground for the Las Vegas Raiders. This season, more than ever in the last nine years, the AFC West feels wide open. There are still questions about the Raiders’ pass defense and pass protection, but Geno Smith has already proven to be a perfect fit in Chip Kelly’s offense. If Las Vegas can find a way to outscore the Chargers, it’ll be time to view the Raiders as a legitimate playoff contender.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (18)

Trevor Lawrence couldn’t beat Jake Browning in a head-to-head matchup in Week 2. Liam Coen’s running backs, with 126 rushing yards and 5.25 yards per carry, thrived on Sunday afternoon. Likewise, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile’s group picked off Browning three times and allowed just a 42.9% third-down conversion rate. Unfortunately for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lawrence wasn’t remotely good enough to win. Jacksonville faces an uphill climb to beat the Texans in Week 3.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (15)

So much for the buzz about a huge rebound season from Aaron Rodgers. He looked like a 41-year-old quarterback on Sunday afternoon, one who has no business playing behind a bad offensive line. Pittsburgh allowed 9 QB hits and 3 sacks, with that pressure resulting in 2 interceptions. What really makes matters worse for the Steelers is that opponents are now averaging 395 total yards per game against this defense with 63 total points allowed. Now headed to Foxborough in Week 3, Pittsburgh is in jeopardy of a 1-2 record.

20. Atlanta Falcons (19)

(Written before Sunday Night Football). The concern for the Atlanta Falcons heading into Sunday Night Football has to be their offensive line, which is without blindside protector Kaleb McGary. In the regular-season opener, Atlanta allowed the fourth-most pressures (16) in Week 1, and now Michael Penix Jr. is thrown in front of a blitz-heavy and confusing Brian Flores defense. It’s a recipe for a 0-2 start for the Falcons. Given they already lost a head-to-head matchup to the Buccaneers, that’s an early hole to be in.

19. Seattle Seahawks (22)

If the Seattle Seahawks can even have a top-18 offense this season, they’ll be a wild-card contender. Mike MacDonald has been orchestrating a top-10 defense since the bye week last season, and that’s carried over into 2025. The biggest development for Seattle this season, though, is that the offensive line looks competent both in pass protection and run blocking. While that’s a low bar for some teams, it’s a level of play Seattle’s offense hasn’t had in years. This was a nice rebound win from the Seahawks, especially given Sam Darnold’s turnovers. With the Saints coming to town in Week 2, Seattle has a viable shot at a 2-1 record.

18. Dallas Cowboys (20)

With cornerback DaRon Bland out for a bit, it’s going to take some masterclass performances from this Dallas Cowboys offense to win games. Dak Prescott and Co. certainly delivered in Week 2. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is the real standout right now, responsible for 194 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in his first two games. With the way this offensive line is holding up, Dallas should feel very confident heading into its Week 3 duel against the Bears.

17. Denver Broncos (13)

When it’s not one thing, it’s another for the Denver Broncos. In Week 1, the Broncos’ defense bailed out Bo Nix with a clinic to beat the Titans. With a shot to move to 2-0, Nix rebounded on Sunday afternoon, only to see the Broncos’ defense (473 total yards allowed) collapse and kicker Will Lutz miss a critical field goal that would’ve put Denver up by five. Sitting at a 1-1 record, the Broncos’ hype train has derailed and this club now looks like one that will have to claw its way to a playoff spot this season.

16. Arizona Cardinals (16)

The Arizona Cardinals took care of business, but it was far closer than it should have been. After taking a 27-3 lead midway through the third quarter, Arizona imploded and let the Panthers respond with 19 unanswered points and come within throwing distance of a game-winning touchdown. A 3-0 record after Week 3 is possible, given San Francisco will likely be without Brock Purdy, but the wins aren’t exactly inspiring.

15. Houston Texans (16)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

14. Cincinnati Bengals (12)

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s never a good time for a Joe Burrow injury, but it would be especially damaging to the Cincinnati Bengals if he is sidelined for these next few weeks. In the next four weeks, the Bengals’ schedule includes matchups against four of the best NFL teams in 2025 (Vikings, Broncos, Lions, and Packers). Even with Burrow, Cincinnati might have lost all three. Now, the situation in Cincinnati becomes dire.

13. Indianapolis Colts (24)

It’s officially time to take the Indianapolis Colts seriously. Facing one of the league’s top defenses, Daniel Jones delivered his second consecutive multi-touchdown performance and he’s now accounted for over 600 total yards through two games. Meanwhile, Jones’ presence and a strong offensive line have allowed Jonathan Taylor to play some of the best football in his career. On top of all that, the investments made in the defense this offseason are paying off in Lou Anarumo’s system. This is the team to beat in the AFC South.

12. San Francisco 49ers (14)

As the Bengals can also attest in Week 2, winning with your backup quarterback isn’t easy, regardless of the opponent you’re facing. Of course, it helps when you have Kyle Shanahan drawing up your offense and Robert Saleh serving as the defensive play-caller. The San Francisco 49ers might be without Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy for a while, but Mac Jones played well within the structure of Shanahan’s offense, and Christian McCaffrey once again demonstrated that his health is all that really matters for San Francisco. Of course, Arizona will provide a bit more of a challenge for the 49ers in Week 3.

11. Los Angeles Rams (11)

Among the things we’ve learned from the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, it’s that the Titans’ defense is far better than expected. So, we’re not too concerned about the Los Angeles Rams offense having red-zone issues in Week 2. Los Angeles remains pretty well-rounded, albeit with some concerns in the secondary and along the interior offensive line (Steve Avila injured). The wins might not be pretty right now for Sean McVay, but his team is 2-0 ahead of a Week 3 trip to Philadelphia. While the Rams will be underdogs, the playoff matchup last season proved Matthew Stafford and Co. can make things interesting against the Eagles.

10. Washington Commanders (8)

The Washington Commanders might’ve only lost by 9 points in Week 2, but the score wasn’t a true representation of how one-sided the Thursday Night Football duel was. Defensively, Washington allowed a 6.7 yards-per-play average before the final kneel-downs, and there were some downfield plays that Green Bay just missed that could’ve made this game even uglier. What hurts even more for Washington is the mounting injury toll, with Austin Ekeler’s Achilles injury likely ending his season. We expect the Commanders to rebound in Week 3 at home versus Las Vegas, but it’s clear this team is a distinct tier below the top Super Bowl contenders.

9. Minnesota Vikings (10)

(Written before Sunday Night Football). What could make this Minnesota Vikings team more dangerous in the NFC than it was last season isn’t even J.J. McCarthy; it’s the improvements in the run game. Adding Jordan Mason and revamping the interior offensive line has turned an Achilles’ heel in this Vikings offense last season into a strength this year. This isn’t a team without flaws—secondary issues and McCarthy’s inexperience—but the talent and coaching give it a shot at beating anyone it faces on any given week.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9)

Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

5. Detroit Lions (5)

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

4. Baltimore Ravens (4)

A week after a brutal late-game collapse against Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens responded in Week 2 by wiping out the Browns in the second half of Week 2. What’s remarkable is that it was a 10-3 game at halftime and Derrick Henry fumbled for the second consecutive game. This time around, the Ravens kept their foot on the gas and pummeled Cleveland in the second half to win 41-17. Other fans will rightfully point that a win over Cleveland doesn’t say much, but Baltimore did lose to this team once last year. Besides, it’s good to see that the Ravens are capable of staying aggressive with a big lead. We can’t wait for the Lions vs Ravens battle on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

3. Buffalo Bills (2)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1. Green Bay Packers (3)

The Green Bay Packers look like the best NFL team in 2025. Through the first two weeks, the Packers’ defense has effectively shut down two of the league’s best offenses from last season. In the process, they’ve beaten two clubs that posted a combined 27-7 record last year and come out of it with a +23 point differential after Week 2. Up next on the Packers’ schedule is a road trip where they are expected to beat the Browns. It’s going to be a long wait, but that Week 10 duel on Monday Night Football against the Eagles feels like a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

