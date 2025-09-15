The first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, finally providing us a little more data to compile our fantasy football rankings moving forward. As more games unfold and NFL stats are compiled, our fantasy analysis becomes more centered on what’s happening on the field instead of the strengths of rosters and what happened in 2024.
Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy rankings, based on PPR scoring. Later in the week, we’ll provide some NFL stats on different matchups for fantasy quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Week 3 Fantasy QB Rankings: 20 Best Fantasy QBs This Week
|Rank
|Position
|Opponent
|1
|Josh Allen
|vs Dolphins
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Lions
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Raiders
|4
|Dak Prescott
|@ Bears
|5
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Jets
|6
|Drake Maye
|vs Steelers
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Rams
|8
|Justin Herbert
|vs Broncos
|9
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Giants
|10
|Geno Smith
|@ Commanders
|11
|Jared Goff
|@ Ravens
|12
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Bills
|13
|Daniel Jones
|@ Titans
|14
|Kyler Murray
|@ 49ers
|15
|Jordan Love
|@ Browns
|16
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Jaguars
|17
|Bo Nix
|@ Chargers
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|@ Eagles
|19
|Caleb Williams
|vs Cowboys
|20
|Mac Jones
|vs Cardinals
Week 3 Fantasy RB Rankings: Best Fantasy Running Backs this Week
|Rank
|Position
|Opponent
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Panthers
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Ravens
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Cardinals
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Titans
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Rams
|6
|De’Von Achane
|@ Bills
|7
|James Cook
|vs Dolphins
|8
|Derrick Henry
|vs Lions
|9
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Seahawks
|10
|Ashton Jeanty
|@ Commanders
|11
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Browns
|12
|Bucky Irving
|vs Jets
|13
|James Conner
|@ 49ers
|14
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Steelers
|15
|Chase Brown
|@ Vikings
|16
|Kyren Williams
|@ Eagles
|17
|Tony Pollard
|vs Colts
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|vs Broncos
|19
|Javonte Williams
|@ Bears
|20
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Chargers
|21
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Saints
|22
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Patriots
|23
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Cowboys
|24
|Travis Etienne
|vs Texans
|25
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Giants
|26
|Breece Hall
|@ Buccaneers
|27
|Jordan Mason
|vs Bengals
|28
|David Montgomery
|@ Ravens
|29
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Falcons
|30
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|vs Raiders
Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings: 30 Best Fantasy Receivers this Week
|Rank
|Position
|Opponent
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Bears
|2
|Malik Nabers
|vs Chiefs
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Ravens
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|vs Saints
|5
|Puka Nacua
|@ Eagles
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Bengals
|7
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Vikings
|8
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Broncos
|9
|Nico Collins
|@ Jaguars
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Buccaneers
|11
|Drake London
|@ Panthers
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Raiders
|13
|Emeka Egbuka
|vs Jets
|14
|Tetairoa McMillan
|vs Falcons
|15
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Bills
|16
|DK Metcalf
|@ Patrots
|17
|A.J. Brown
|vs Rams
|18
|Rome Odunze
|vs Cowboys
|19
|Mike Evans
|vs Jets
|20
|Keon Coleman
|vs Dolphins
|21
|George Pickens
|@ Bears
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Chargers
|23
|DJ Moore
|vs Cowboys
|24
|Brian Thomas Jr
|vs Texans
|25
|Ricky Pearsall
|vs Cardinals
|26
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Bills
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Rams
|28
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ 49ers
|29
|Zay Flowers
|vs Lions
|30
|Davante Adams
|@ Eagles
Week 3 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends This Week
|Rank
|Position
|Opponent
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Commanders
|2
|Trey McBride
|@ 49ers
|3
|Tyler Warren
|@ Titans
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Browns
|5
|Travis Kelce
|@ Giants
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Ravens
|7
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Bears
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|@ Seahawks
|9
|Harold Fannin Jr
|vs Packers
|10
|Zach Ertz
|vs Raiders
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Panthers
|12
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Bengals
|13
|Hunter Henry
|vs Steelers
|14
|David Njoku
|vs Packers
|15
|Brenton Strange
|vs Texans
|16
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|vs Falcons
|17
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs Dolphins
|18
|Evan Emgram
|@ Chargers
|19
|Mark Andrews
|vs Lions
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Vikings
