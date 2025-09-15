The first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, finally providing us a little more data to compile our fantasy football rankings moving forward. As more games unfold and NFL stats are compiled, our fantasy analysis becomes more centered on what’s happening on the field instead of the strengths of rosters and what happened in 2024.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy rankings, based on PPR scoring. Later in the week, we’ll provide some NFL stats on different matchups for fantasy quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Week 3 Fantasy QB Rankings: 20 Best Fantasy QBs This Week

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Rank Position Opponent 1 Josh Allen vs Dolphins 2 Lamar Jackson vs Lions 3 Jayden Daniels vs Raiders 4 Dak Prescott @ Bears 5 Baker Mayfield vs Jets 6 Drake Maye vs Steelers 7 Jalen Hurts vs Rams 8 Justin Herbert vs Broncos 9 Patrick Mahomes @ Giants 10 Geno Smith @ Commanders 11 Jared Goff @ Ravens 12 Tua Tagovailoa @ Bills 13 Daniel Jones @ Titans 14 Kyler Murray @ 49ers 15 Jordan Love @ Browns 16 C.J. Stroud @ Jaguars 17 Bo Nix @ Chargers 18 Matthew Stafford @ Eagles 19 Caleb Williams vs Cowboys 20 Mac Jones vs Cardinals

Week 3 Fantasy RB Rankings: Best Fantasy Running Backs this Week

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rank Position Opponent 1 Bijan Robinson @ Panthers 2 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Ravens 3 Christian McCaffrey vs Cardinals 4 Jonathan Taylor @ Titans 5 Saquon Barkley vs Rams 6 De’Von Achane @ Bills 7 James Cook vs Dolphins 8 Derrick Henry vs Lions 9 Alvin Kamara @ Seahawks 10 Ashton Jeanty @ Commanders 11 Josh Jacobs @ Browns 12 Bucky Irving vs Jets 13 James Conner @ 49ers 14 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Steelers 15 Chase Brown @ Vikings 16 Kyren Williams @ Eagles 17 Tony Pollard vs Colts 18 Omarion Hampton vs Broncos 19 Javonte Williams @ Bears 20 J.K. Dobbins @ Chargers 21 Kenneth Walker III vs Saints 22 Jaylen Warren @ Patriots 23 D’Andre Swift vs Cowboys 24 Travis Etienne vs Texans 25 Isiah Pacheco @ Giants 26 Breece Hall @ Buccaneers 27 Jordan Mason vs Bengals 28 David Montgomery @ Ravens 29 Chuba Hubbard @ Falcons 30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs Raiders

Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings: 30 Best Fantasy Receivers this Week

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Rank Position Opponent 1 CeeDee Lamb @ Bears 2 Malik Nabers vs Chiefs 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Ravens 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Saints 5 Puka Nacua @ Eagles 6 Justin Jefferson vs Bengals 7 Ja’Marr Chase @ Vikings 8 Ladd McConkey vs Broncos 9 Nico Collins @ Jaguars 10 Garrett Wilson @ Buccaneers 11 Drake London @ Panthers 12 Terry McLaurin vs Raiders 13 Emeka Egbuka vs Jets 14 Tetairoa McMillan vs Falcons 15 Tyreek Hill @ Bills 16 DK Metcalf @ Patrots 17 A.J. Brown vs Rams 18 Rome Odunze vs Cowboys 19 Mike Evans vs Jets 20 Keon Coleman vs Dolphins 21 George Pickens @ Bears 22 Courtland Sutton @ Chargers 23 DJ Moore vs Cowboys 24 Brian Thomas Jr vs Texans 25 Ricky Pearsall vs Cardinals 26 Jaylen Waddle @ Bills 27 DeVonta Smith vs Rams 28 Marvin Harrison Jr @ 49ers 29 Zay Flowers vs Lions 30 Davante Adams @ Eagles

Week 3 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends This Week

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Rank Position Opponent 1 Brock Bowers @ Commanders 2 Trey McBride @ 49ers 3 Tyler Warren @ Titans 4 Tucker Kraft @ Browns 5 Travis Kelce @ Giants 6 Sam LaPorta @ Ravens 7 Jake Ferguson @ Bears 8 Juwan Johnson @ Seahawks 9 Harold Fannin Jr vs Packers 10 Zach Ertz vs Raiders 11 Kyle Pitts @ Panthers 12 T.J. Hockenson vs Bengals 13 Hunter Henry vs Steelers 14 David Njoku vs Packers 15 Brenton Strange vs Texans 16 Ja’Tavion Sanders vs Falcons 17 Dalton Kincaid vs Dolphins 18 Evan Emgram @ Chargers 19 Mark Andrews vs Lions 20 Mike Gesicki @ Vikings

