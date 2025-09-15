Week 3 Fantasy Rankings
Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, finally providing us a little more data to compile our fantasy football rankings moving forward. As more games unfold and NFL stats are compiled, our fantasy analysis becomes more centered on what’s happening on the field instead of the strengths of rosters and what happened in 2024.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy rankings, based on PPR scoring. Later in the week, we’ll provide some NFL stats on different matchups for fantasy quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Related: Fantasy Football Winners, Losers from Week 2

Week 3 Fantasy QB Rankings: 20 Best Fantasy QBs This Week

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
RankPositionOpponent
1Josh Allenvs Dolphins
2Lamar Jacksonvs Lions
3Jayden Danielsvs Raiders
4Dak Prescott@ Bears
5Baker Mayfieldvs Jets
6Drake Mayevs Steelers
7Jalen Hurtsvs Rams
8Justin Herbertvs Broncos
9Patrick Mahomes@ Giants
10Geno Smith@ Commanders
11Jared Goff@ Ravens
12Tua Tagovailoa@ Bills
13Daniel Jones@ Titans
14Kyler Murray@ 49ers
15Jordan Love@ Browns
16C.J. Stroud@ Jaguars
17Bo Nix@ Chargers
18Matthew Stafford@ Eagles
19Caleb Williamsvs Cowboys
20Mac Jonesvs Cardinals

Read More: NFL Week 3 Predictions, Projections for Every Game on NFL Schedule this Week

Week 3 Fantasy RB Rankings: Best Fantasy Running Backs this Week

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy RB rankings
Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
RankPositionOpponent
1Bijan Robinson@ Panthers
2Jahmyr Gibbs@ Ravens
3Christian McCaffreyvs Cardinals
4Jonathan Taylor@ Titans
5Saquon Barkleyvs Rams
6De’Von Achane@ Bills
7James Cookvs Dolphins
8Derrick Henryvs Lions
9Alvin Kamara@ Seahawks
10Ashton Jeanty@ Commanders
11Josh Jacobs@ Browns
12Bucky Irvingvs Jets
13James Conner@ 49ers
14Rhamondre Stevensonvs Steelers
15Chase Brown@ Vikings
16Kyren Williams@ Eagles
17Tony Pollardvs Colts
18Omarion Hamptonvs Broncos
19Javonte Williams@ Bears
20J.K. Dobbins@ Chargers
21Kenneth Walker IIIvs Saints
22Jaylen Warren@ Patriots
23D’Andre Swiftvs Cowboys
24Travis Etiennevs Texans
25Isiah Pacheco@ Giants
26Breece Hall@ Buccaneers
27Jordan Masonvs Bengals
28David Montgomery@ Ravens
29Chuba Hubbard@ Falcons
30Jacory Croskey-Merrittvs Raiders

Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings: 30 Best Fantasy Receivers this Week

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings, Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings
Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
RankPositionOpponent
1CeeDee Lamb@ Bears
2Malik Nabersvs Chiefs
3Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Ravens
4Jaxon Smith-Njigbavs Saints
5Puka Nacua@ Eagles
6Justin Jeffersonvs Bengals
7Ja’Marr Chase@ Vikings
8Ladd McConkeyvs Broncos
9Nico Collins@ Jaguars
10Garrett Wilson@ Buccaneers
11Drake London@ Panthers
12Terry McLaurinvs Raiders
13Emeka Egbukavs Jets
14Tetairoa McMillanvs Falcons
15Tyreek Hill@ Bills
16DK Metcalf@ Patrots
17A.J. Brownvs Rams
18Rome Odunzevs Cowboys
19Mike Evansvs Jets
20Keon Colemanvs Dolphins
21George Pickens@ Bears
22Courtland Sutton@ Chargers
23DJ Moorevs Cowboys
24Brian Thomas Jrvs Texans
25Ricky Pearsallvs Cardinals
26Jaylen Waddle@ Bills
27DeVonta Smithvs Rams
28Marvin Harrison Jr@ 49ers
29Zay Flowersvs Lions
30Davante Adams@ Eagles

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025, Analyzing all 32 Defenses after Week 2

Week 3 Fantasy TE Rankings: Best Fantasy Tight Ends This Week

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy TE rankings
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
RankPositionOpponent
1Brock Bowers@ Commanders
2Trey McBride@ 49ers
3Tyler Warren@ Titans
4Tucker Kraft@ Browns
5Travis Kelce@ Giants
6Sam LaPorta@ Ravens
7Jake Ferguson@ Bears
8Juwan Johnson@ Seahawks
9Harold Fannin Jrvs Packers
10Zach Ertzvs Raiders
11Kyle Pitts@ Panthers
12T.J. Hockensonvs Bengals
13Hunter Henryvs Steelers
14David Njokuvs Packers
15Brenton Strangevs Texans
16Ja’Tavion Sandersvs Falcons
17Dalton Kincaidvs Dolphins
18Evan Emgram@ Chargers
19Mark Andrewsvs Lions
20Mike Gesicki@ Vikings

Read More: NFL Week 3 Power Rankings, Evaluating all 32 Teams after Week 2

avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.