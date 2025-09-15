Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season delivered a bit of a return to normalcy, with teams like the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks returning to form. However, it also came with an array of injuries and other developments that should have a significant impact on games on the NFL schedule this week.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 3 predictions, making game-by-game forecasts for how every matchup unfolds.

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 17

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This is the kind of Thursday Night Football matchup everyone is used to. On one side, you have a Miami Dolphins team that allows the second-most points per game (33.0) with an offense that has the third-worst points per drive average (1.00). On a normal week, we might see Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills drop 40 or more points. Since it’s a short week, Buffalo might have to settle for 31 points.

Green Bay Packers 24, Cleveland Browns 10

Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns defense should be able to prevent this one from getting ugly. As long as Myles Garrett is healthy in Week 3, Cleveland has one of the few defensive lines and secondary capable of disrupting the Packers offense. With that said, Joe Flacco versus this Packers pass rush is a recipe for a multi-interception game and a loss by double digits.

Indianapolis Colts 23, Tennessee Titans 13

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have a golden opportunity for their first 3-0 start since 2009. Beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 starts up front, with a Colts offensive line that has allowed the fourth-lowest sack rate (3.1 percent) in the NFL and a defensive front that can have success against Tennessee’s injury-plagued offensive line. Assuming No. 1 corner Charvarius Ward is back, Indianapolis should be able to suffocate the Titans’ passing game and exit Week 3 with a perfect record.

Minnesota Vikings 24, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 had the biggest impact on this Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals matchup. On one side of the field, you have an inexperienced quarterback who is easily rattled by pressure and operating behind a Vikings offensive line that has allowed the highest sack rate (18 percent) in the NFL. Meanwhile, we have a matchup between the Bengals’ backup quarterback Jake Browning and a defensive play-caller in Brian Flores, who excels at confusing veteran quarterbacks and shutting down passing games. Neither team has the talent in the secondary to stick with Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson. This matchup feels like a coin flip now, so we’ll take the best defense and better-coached team to win.

New England Patriots 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ chances to win in Week 3 feel heavily dependent on the status of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has missed the first two games of the season. If Gonzalez isn’t on the field, the New England Patriots don’t have the guy to match up with DK Metcalf in coverage. Running the football (62.5 rush ypg, 30th in NFL) won’t be an option for Pittsburgh versus New England’s defense (58.5 rush ypg allowed, 3rd in NFL). New England will be able to dial up pressure on 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nothing we’ve seen from this Steelers’ defense in 2025 (3.40 points per drive allowed, 29th in NFL) suggests they can slow anyone down. This makes for an underrated game to watch on the NFL schedule this week, but we favor the Patriots because of their advantages right now.

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Los Angeles Rams 17

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ passing game this season doesn’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence that this will turn into a shootout. While we remain highly suspect of the Los Angeles Rams’ secondary, especially versus A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the pass rush can get to Jalen Hurts. In a back-and-forth game, it’ll be the Eagles’ ability to run the football effectively and stop the Rams’ offense on third down that decides it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, New York Jets 13

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The only way for this New York Jets offense to really be effective and sustain drives is by running the football. That’s not going to work in Week 3 against one of the best run defenses in the NFL. New York also doesn’t necessarily have the pass-rushing talent to truly take advantage of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line that could still be without Tristan Wirfs. What turns this game into a one-sided affair will be Baker Mayfield exploiting Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Washington Commanders 34, Las Vegas Raiders 28

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Deatrich Wise, the veteran defensive end for the Washington Commanders, suffered a serious quadriceps injury during Week 2’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The injury occurred while trying to block an extra point attempt and required surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025 season. Wise was visibly emotional as he was carted off the field. His absence represents a significant loss to the Commanders’ defensive line, which was already facing depth challenges. The team is expected to rely more on players like Jalyn Holmes, but compensating fully for Wise’s production will be difficult. This injury adds to a series of setbacks for the Commanders this season, including the injury to Austin Ekeler.

Atlanta Falcons 24, Carolina Panthers 17

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense demonstrated on Sunday Night Football that it can be a force to be reckoned with at times, which is a huge turnaround from what it has been over the last five years. As for the Carolina Panthers, while they’ve made improvements at stopping the run, Bijan Robinson just demonstrated against Minnesota that ‘bad’ matchups don’t matter to him. Carolina will keep this game competitive, but Atlanta is well-rounded enough now to come out on top of these winnable games.

Houston Texans 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s absolutely zero trust in either of these offensive lines. So, this Week 3 contest comes down to whether you trust C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans defense or Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense more. Everything we’ve seen from both teams in the last calendar year makes that an easy answer. Houston can rattle Lawrence, forcing him to take sacks and throw at least one interception. It likely won’t be a high-scoring game, but the better quarterback and far superior defense can take this one.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Denver Broncos 20

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers look like the best team in the AFC West right now. Through the first two games this season, it’s become clear that quarterback Bo Nix isn’t ready to elevate his game to an above-average level, and this Chargers defense will force him to try and beat them. While we do expect a bit of a rebound performance from Denver defensively this coming Sunday, it won’t be enough as Justin Herbert easily outduels Nix.

Seattle Seahawks 20, New Orleans Saints 13

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense and run game should win this game fairly comfortably. While the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line is faring better than anticipated in 2025, the complexity of Mike MacDonald’s defense and the talent he has at every level will be far too much for Spencer Rattler to overcome. Paired with effective performances on the ground from Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, Seattle wins by a touchdown in a matchup that won’t be quite as close as the final score suggests.

Dallas Cowboys 34, Chicago Bears 21

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears don’t have much of a pass rush to speak of, and that makes this matchup so much worse for their defense in Week 3. Not only will the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line keep Dak Prescott’s pocket clean, but the receiver tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will consistently win their one-on-one matchups. Dallas wins this one quite comfortably, sparking concern in Chicago after an 0-3 start.

Arizona Cardinals 24, San Francisco 49ers 21

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing this Arizona Cardinals defense has done well this season is stopping the run, allowing just 78 yards per game with a 3.8 yards-per-carry average. It’s a strength that will be tested by Christian McCaffrey. Even if the San Francisco 49ers’ ground game doesn’t get going, Kyle Shanahan will give quarterback Mac Jones some chances to test a Cardinals secondary that was decimated by injuries in Week 2. In a battle of 2-0 NFC West teams, Kyler Murray will be the quarterback who steps up in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Kansas City Chiefs 21, New York Giants 20

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense showed a bit more life in Week 2, even though it ended in a loss. We also have a ton of confidence in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo drawing up a scheme that will exploit Russell Wilson’s all-or-nothing tendencies and his penchant for taking sacks. That said, the Chiefs’ offense has largely been abysmal this season, so it should be a very close game. Ultimately, we’re not betting against Patrick Mahomes finding a way to win on Sunday Night Football versus a New York Giants defense that allows the fourth-most yards per drive (43.2).

Baltimore Ravens 31, Detroit Lions 28

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Easily our favorite game on the NFL schedule for Week 3 is the Monday Night Football bout between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. We’re expecting plenty of fireworks. Baltimore’s defense isn’t quite as adept at stopping the run this season, which opens the door for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to set up the play-action for Jared Goff. However, there’s equal reason to be suspicious of Detroit’s ability to contain Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. In what should be one of the best Monday Night Football games in 2025, Jackson engineers a game-winning drive that sets up Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop for the game-winning kick.

