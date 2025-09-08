The 2025 NFL season is officially underway with Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC to wrap up every week of games. For football fans who want an alternative to the traditional broadcast by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the ManningCast is back for the 2025 NFL season with Eli and Peyton Manning.

Below you can find the full ManningCast schedule this season to see which of ESPN’s Monday Night Football games will have a simulcast and you can find a FAQ that provides more information on the ManningCast, including the guests for each episode.

ManningCast Schedule 2025

Date Matchup Time (ET) / Channel Week 1 – Sept. 8 Vikings @ Bears 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 3 – Sept. 22 Lions @ Ravens 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 5 – Oct. 6 Chiefs @ Jaguars 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 8 – Oct. 27 Commanders @ Chiefs 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 9 – Nov. 3 Cardinals @ Cowboys 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 10 – Nov. 10 Eagles @ Packers 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 11 – Nov. 17 Cowboys @ Raiders 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 12 – Nov. 24 Panthers @ 49ers 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 13 – Dec. 1 Giants @ Patriots 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 15 – Dec. 15 Dolphins @ Steelers 8:15 PM / ESPN2 Week 18 – Dec. 29 TBA TBA Wild Card Game TBD TBD

ManningCast FAQ

Will the ManningCast be back in 2025?

Yes, the Manningcast is back for the 2025 NFL season. This will be the fifth season of the ManningCast, which launched on September 13, 2021, with ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders. The first guests were Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce and Russell Wilson.

How to watch the ManningCast?

You can watch the ManningCast on ESPN2, with select broadcasts available to stream on ESPN+.

Can I watch the ManningCast on YouTube TV?

Yes, the ManningCast is available on YouTube TV on ESPN2, which is available in the standard TV package.

When is the next ManningCast?

The next Monday Night Football game on the ManningCast is tonight, with a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears kicking off at 5:15 PM PT/8:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

How many ManningCasts will there be this season?

There will be 12 episodes of the ManningCast during the 2025 NFL season. The ManningCast schedule this season features 11 broadcasts during the regular season and one during Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs.

Who are the guests on the ManningCast this week?

The guests tonight on the ManningCast are Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, actor Bill Murray and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

